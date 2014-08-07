The Best Makeup For Your Eye Shape

Not only are eyes “windows to the soul,” but they are also a pretty great canvas for makeup. By now, we already have been told a million times which hues bring out our eye color the best – purples compliment browns, oranges compliment blues, and so on. However, just like our eyes come in different colors, they come in different shapes too. So, what makeup application works best on what eye shape? Below, we fill you in on how to make your eye shape shine, whatever it may be!

Wide set eyes: If the distance between your eyes is greater than the size of your eye, they’re wide set. While there’s nothing wrong with some space, there are steps we can take to make it appear as if things are closer together. Start by tracing your upper and lower lash lines with a black liner, and get as close to the inner corner of your eyes as you can. Finish off by lengthening your lashes with some mascara, focusing on coating the lashes closest to the inner corner of your eye as well.

Close set eyes: If the distance between your eyes is smaller than the size of your eye, they’re close set. In order to create some distance and open things up a bit, we can highlight the inner corners of our eyes. Adding light to the inner corner of our eye with shimmery white or nude eyeshadows will create the illusion of more space. When it comes to lashes, focus on the outward ones. Add a little extra mascara on your outside lashes to extend your eyes and pull the focus outward.

Hooded eyes: Hooded eyes have an extra layer of skin which droops over the crease. In order to pick things up, apply dark eyeshadow in the crease and exaggerate a little past it. Hooded eyes also cause the lid to appear smaller, so tightline the top waterline to intensify your eye shape. You’ll also want to line your upper lash line to make it appear thicker.

Monolid eyes: Monolids are flat on the surface, often lacking a crease and a defined brow bone. In order to create some dimension, you’ll need a gradient of eyeshadows. Apply a dark color closest to the lash line, a softer neutral shade in the middle, and a shiny color at the brow bone to highlight. Don’t forget to curl your lashes for an extra lift!

Upturned eyes: Taking on the classic almond shape are the upturned eyes. They have a natural lift at the outer corner, and the lower lid has more emphasis, appearing longer than the top lid. To even things out, drag a dark shadow or pencil along the lower lash line to minimize the lifted effect.

Downturned eyes: Downturned eyes have a slight drooping when it comes to the outer corners. On the upside, they are the perfect shape for creating a cat eye. Apply a liquid liner along the top lid and extend outward and upward, creating symmetry and style!

Deep set eyes: If your eyes are set further back into your skull, you’re rolling in the deep. Deep set eyes create the illusion of a more prominent brow bone, so we need to brighten up that natural shadow. Sweep a warm, metallic shadow across your lid, and add an illuminator under your brow bone!