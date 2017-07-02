StyleCaster
The 10 Best Makeup Products You NEED for Oily, Shiny Skin

The 10 Best Makeup Products You NEED for Oily, Shiny Skin

The 10 Best Makeup Products You NEED for Oily, Shiny Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

If there’s one thing we’ve already accomplished this summer, it’s been making our deeply rooted hatred for summer a well-known fact. (IT’S TOO HOT, OK?). And just when we thought our oil-free sunscreens could maybe, just maybe, lessen summer’s wrath, we slathered on our makeup and remembered that oily, shiny skin cannot hang with crazy-high temps and unbearable humidity, no matter how many oil-blotting sheets we use by noon.

Sure, even the chillest of complexions melt into uncontrollably greasy messes during the summer, but if you’ve got type-A oily skin, you know what it’s like to deal with the overwhelming shine and inevitable breakouts that summer brings. So we’re done with it all. No, not with wearing makeup, but with slapping on products that have absolutely zero mattifying properties or staying powers. Instead, we rounded up the top-notch oil-controlling formulas on the market right now, like setting sprays that seriously keep your makeup from sliding off, along with lightweight mattifying foundations that hide zits and redness without drying you out. Basically, we just found your dream team. Click through to see all 10 products!

Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation Concealer
A full-coverage concealer that won't crease

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer, $28; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—NYX Makeup Setting Spray in Matte Finish
A mattifying setting spray that locks in makeup

NYX Makeup Setting Spray in Matte Finish, $8; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet Mattifying Foundation
An oil-free foundation that leaves a velvety finish

Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet + Mattifying Foundation, $41; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
A redness-reducing primer that nixes shine

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $54; at Sephora

Photo: Hourglass
Best Makeup For Oily Skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—E.l.f. Maximum Coverage Concealer
A full-coverage concealer that won't cake or crease

E.l.f. Maximum Coverage Concealer, $3; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray
A mattifying makeup spray that keeps oil at bay

Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray, $31; at Cover FX

Photo: Cover FX
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Maybelline Fit Me Matte Poreless Foundation
A matte foundation that disguises pores

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $7.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Shiseido Matifying Compact Oil Free
An SPF-filled finishing powder that prevents shine

Shiseido Matifying Compact Oil-Free, $21; at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Paula's Choice Shine Stopper Instant Matte Finish Primer
A mattifying primer that keeps makeup from melting off

Paula’s Choice Shine Stopper Instant Matte Finish Primer, $24; at Paula’s Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
Best Makeup For Oily Skin—Stellar Cosmic Face Haze Finishing Powder
A sweat-resistant finishing powder...

Stellar Cosmic Face Haze Finishing Powder, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Stellar
Best Makeup For Oily Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

