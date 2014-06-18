The Best Makeup for Medium Skin

Medium skin tones can get away with most anything, but Sonia Kashuk, makeup artist and founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty, gushes that colors in the red and orange family are especially “perfect.” Warm, bright poppy red lip colors and blushes look gorgeous on a slightly deeper complexion, especially when worn with a bronzer that has a slight sheen, like Sonia Kashuk Bare Illuminating Bronzer ($12.99, target.com). Use a large, fluffy brush to dust the powder all over the face for a sun-kissed effect.

If bold colors aren’t really your speed, Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist Rebecca Restrepo formulated a family of nude shades in the Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick ($25, elizabetharden.com) line that suits most skin tones. She loves Desert Rose, a warm, slightly shimmery rust shade, and Breathless, a classic mauve-y pink, on medium complexions.

As for blush, makeup artist Nick Barose uses Giorgio Armani Cheek Fabric Blush ($46, nordstrom.com) on his medium-toned clients for a warm, peachy, subtly bronzed glow that blends seamlessly into the skin.

Read more: The Best Makeup for Fair Skin