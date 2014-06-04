The Best Makeup for Fair Skin

It’s tempting to play it safe with neutral colors on fair skin, but Sonia Kashuk, makeup artist and founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty, eschews the easy route in favor of bold pinks and reds on lips and cheeks. “I love to see bright colors on pale skin,” she told us. The new Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Color ($7.59, target.com) in Candy Nude is a bright pink that looks great on both warm and cool skin tones.

For those who are intimidated by bold colors, Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist Rebecca Restrepo recommends makeup in the soft pink family with mauve or plum undertones. She loves the Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick ($25, elizabetharden.com) in Pale Petal or Sunburst for lips. On cheeks, try a soft neutral pink like MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Blush ($26, sephora.com) in 210, which Christina Hendricks rocks as Joan Harris on “Mad Men.” The light, natural hue blends easily into skin for a flushed finish that’s never too garish or clown-like.

It can be difficult to find a decent foundation match for fair skin, which is why we love Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer ($36, tartecosmetics.com). Not only is the palest shade perfect for fair complexions, but the formula provides up to medium coverage, which is rare to find in a lightweight tinted moisturizer. For concealer, celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose swears by Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer ($70, nordstrom.com) in Ivory, which is super-light but never pasty, and Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation ($62, sephora.com) in 001 or 002, which gives a healthy glow without “paling out” the skin.

