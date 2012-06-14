10 of the Best Makeup Brushes for Your Collection

You have an arsenal of fabulous makeup, but do you have the right makeup brushes to make the most of it? It’s kind of like the saying “you’re only as strong as your weakest link.” Don’t let the wrong makeup brushes bring you down! You may get decent results with the wrong makeup brushes, but with the right ones, you will have a smooth, flawless application every time, guaranteed.
So take a moment and flip through the slideshow above and then check out your makeup bag. Don’t have all of the correct brushes? No biggie! We are here for you. Whether it be for your cheeks, eyes, or lips, we have tried and tested numerous brushes to advise you on what to buy to create a multitude of looks.
This is our all time favorite brush! It works for all powder concealers, and delivers a seamless finish. (bareMinerals Full Flawless Application Face Brush, $28, bareecentuals.com)
Let there be non-caked up lashes! Beautify your lashes even more by gently brushing them out with this fabulous lash comb! Plus, it includes a brow brush, and it's a dollar, so grab a few, and spread the love to some friends! (Elf Eye Brush 1801 Elf Brow Comb/Brush, $1, target.com)
We are a big fan of a touch of bronzer, especially in the summer to pump up our tans! Use this brush to glide on your perfect shade of sunshine. (Givenchy Kabuki Bronzer Brush, $48, sephora.com)
Pick up your favorite blush, swirl, tap, and glide in an upward motion to create flawless perfection with this angled brush. (Illamasque Blusher Brush 2, $41.50, sephora.com)
Take control of your eyeliner! This brush will get right into the base of your lashes and fill in any gaps to make your lashes appear thicker and fuller instantly. (Sephora Collection Classic Angled Liner/Eyeliner Brush #15, $14, sephora.com)
Apply eyeshadow with precision with this half-inch medium sized brush. We can't go through our mornings without it! (Sephora Collection, Pro Natural Medium Eyeshadow Brush #1, $14, sephora.com)
Create a smokey eye that is to die for with this smudge brush. The perfectly packed bristles deliver blendable and enviable results. (Sephora Collection Pro Natural Dome Smudge Brush #13, $14, sephora.com)
Obtain a smooth face with this foundation brush! So streamlined and soft it will get into all of the faces' corners and creases.
(Smashbox Foundation Brush 13, $29, sephora.com)
Make a perfect crease with this soft, yet sturdy brush! This is prefect for those ladies who like to layer, or apply many different eyeshadows at once. (Urban Decay Cosmetics Good Karma Crease Brush, $26, ulta.com)
Like to apply lip stick or lip gloss via brush? You are not alone. Using a brush will make for an easier, more precise application and with this brush, all that is possible! (Make Up Forever Lip Brush #3N, $18, sephora.com)