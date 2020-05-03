Makeup Brush Organizers to Help You Keep Your Vanity Clutter-Free

I’ll admit that I’m fortunate to have a studio with a 1920s built-in vanity table, complete with several separate draws and compartments that make it super easy for me to keep my semi-overflowing beauty collection neat and organized, but if I’m going to be honest, I still find my table looking like it was hit by a tornado at least once a week. Frankly, I find the challenge of keeping all of my palettes, primers, and brushed organized to be quite a daunting task. I recently did a major cleanout of my embarrassingly crowded vanity drawers, finally discarding all of the expired lipsticks and broken beauty tools I’d kept for no apparent reason.

While I like to call myself a collector as opposed to a straight-up hoarder, if I want to keep my collection well-stocked, having the proper organizing pieces is absolutely essential—especially when it comes to my holy grail makeup brush collection. If you’re in the mood for some major beauty closet cleansing and solid way to keep your brush and beauty tool lineup under control, check out these affordable makeup brush organizers.

1. N2 Makeup Brush Organizer

This premium makeup brush organizer features six-slot design to hold and organize all of the makeup brushes you use on a regular basis, making it the ultimate space-saving storage solution. It’s also backed by a generous two-year warranty, so it’s a win-win investment.

2. Tasybox Clear Makeup Brush Holder Organizer

This luxe, acrylic makeup brush organizer features three distinct slots to help you keep your favorite complexion, eye, and lip brushes neat and easily accessible. The clear finish also allows you to find the right brush super easy and fast.

3. HBLife Makeup Brush Holder & Organizer

Designed with an extra-sturdy (and sleek) black acrylic material, this professional-grade makeup brush holder and organizer is the perfect vanity table or bathroom sidekick to kee your beauty lineup clutter-free and neat. The waterproof design is also super easy to clean and shatter-resistant.