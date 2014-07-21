The Best Makeup Brush Cleansers For Your Cabinet

Makeup brushes are a key tool in our every day beauty routines, right? Because we rely on our brushes so heavily, we have to remember that when you take care of something good, something good will take care of you. Besides a clean brush giving you the best application possible, cleansing your brushes is necessary to keep them bacteria-free, make them last longer, and keep your skin in better condition.
Dirty makeup brushes can cause less-than-flawless foundation, and even clog our pores, causing blemishes. Thankfully, cleaning your makeup brushes once a week means everything will remain in good shape. Above, we’ve put together a list of our favorite brush cleansers so you can continue getting a flawless look.
Specifically designed to extend the life of high quality brushes, this one product cleans, disinfects, and conditions brush fibers, all while allowing brushes to dry in record time.
MAC Cosmetics Brush Cleanser, $15, maccosmetics.com
This rich, foaming conditioning shampoo works to gently cleanse brush hairs with the most nourishing ingredients, resulting in a flawless makeup application every time.
Bare Minerals Well-Cared For Conditioning Shampoo for Makeup Brushes, $14, Ulta.com
This goat's milk cleansing balm quickly dissolves makeup to deeply cleanse your brushes in the most mess-free way posisble.
Japonesque Solid Brush Cleanser, $20, Ulta.com
With essential oils of lavender, this cleanser keeps brushes clean and fresh as can be in between makeup applications. Plus, it takes away any scent your brushes may have picked up over time.
Napolean Perdis Unlimited Brush Cleaner, $30, Ulta.com
Containing proven ingredients to help eliminate unwanted bacteria, this cleanser removes makeup without drying out the hairs, and evaporates quickly, all while leaving no signs of residue behind.
Laura Mercier Brush Cleanser, $18, Lauramercier.com
Watch your makeup wash away in just a few sprays with this cleanser from Clinique, which performs a thorough job in the simplest manner.
Clinique Makeup Brush Cleanser, $15, Clinique.com
This is the perfect quick clean up in between applications. Just spray on a tissue and gently sweep the brush back and forth against the formula, and watch as bristles are clean in no time.
Bobbi Brown Brush Cleaning Spray, $22, bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Use this Sigma Spa Brush Cleaning Glove with any of the brush shampoos we just mentioned to get your makeup brushes squeaky clean. This glove offers a variety of textures and surfaces ideal for removing all build up in the brushes, while only having to use a minimal amount of cleansing product.
Sigma Spa Brush Cleaning Glove, $35, sigmabeauty.com