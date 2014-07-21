The Best Makeup Brush Cleansers For Your Cabinet

Makeup brushes are a key tool in our every day beauty routines, right? Because we rely on our brushes so heavily, we have to remember that when you take care of something good, something good will take care of you. Besides a clean brush giving you the best application possible, cleansing your brushes is necessary to keep them bacteria-free, make them last longer, and keep your skin in better condition.

Dirty makeup brushes can cause less-than-flawless foundation, and even clog our pores, causing blemishes. Thankfully, cleaning your makeup brushes once a week means everything will remain in good shape. Above, we’ve put together a list of our favorite brush cleansers so you can continue getting a flawless look.

More From Beauty High:

Natural vs. Synthetic: Which Makeup Brushes to Use

How to (Really) Clean Your Makeup Brushes

How to Make Your Makeup Brushes Last Longer