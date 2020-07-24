Makeup Bags That Can Hold All of Your Brushes

If you’re really into makeup, you know how many brushes you need to get that perfect smoky eye or that snatched jawline. The actual makeup you’re using is important, of course, but it’s all in how you apply it. Your makeup can look wonky no matter how expensive or revered it is. Brushes are the MVPs of your makeup bag. They’re so important that you might want to consider getting them a home of their own, especially if you have at least eight brushes in rotation. There are makeup bags that are specifically designed with these tools in mind, which is why we rounded up the best makeup brush bags for you.

These bags were designed with makeup enthusiasts in mind. They’re compact, but it’s easy to find and pull out the brushes you need. You won’t need to spend a ton of time digging through the bag. One of our choices can even hold a total of 30 brushes. That’s more brushes than most people know what to do with. We even picked a brush bag that has a ton of room for your cosmetics. It’s the best of both worlds.

1. Makeup Brush Holder Organizer Bag

This makeup brush bag can stand up on its own, so you don’t have to struggle to get your brushes out of a sideways bag. Made out of water- and scratch-proof nylon, this bag can hold approximately 15 to 20 brushes, so you should be able to fit your contour brush, blush brush and virtually any brush inside. There’s a durable zipper that won’t break when you’ve packed this case full of brushes. It comes in black, a peony pattern, rose gold and rose pink.

2. Professional Cosmetic Case Makeup Brush Organizer

This organizer kind of resembles a mini-briefcase, which also shows how serious you are about makeup. There are 30 spots for brushes, thanks to its multiple tiers and individual pockets for brushes. There’s also a detachable divider inside the case for eyeshadows and smaller pieces of makeup. Check out the outside pocket, which you can also use as storage. This case is available in black, gold and rose gold.

3. Travel Makeup Bags for Women

This makeup bag has a lot of depth, which will allow you to stuff it to the brim with makeup products. It has a vibrant red lining that does the double-duty of looking stylish while protecting your delicate makeup bottles. You can store your brushes separately on the roof of the organizer. It’s separated by a plastic cover, so leftover makeup residue from the brushes doesn’t get in your makeup bag.