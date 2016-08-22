15 Makeup Bags You’re Actually Going to Want to Buy

Let’s be honest: Makeup bags aren’t exciting. Practical? Yes. Cute? Hopefully. But oh-my-God-I-must-have-that exciting? Not exactly. In fact, I bet every makeup bag currently taking a beating under your bathroom counter is at least five years old and came free with a gift set that your aunt gave you. What a sad little house for your favorite brushes and palettes.

We hate sad makeup. So we scoured the interwebs to find the cutest, chicest minimalist bags that won’t be an eyesore when you inevitably leave them sitting on your counter for three days. And not one of them has ever seen the words keep calm and… We promise.