15 Makeup Bags You’re Actually Going to Want to Buy

by
Let’s be honest: Makeup bags aren’t exciting. Practical? Yes. Cute? Hopefully. But oh-my-God-I-must-have-that exciting? Not exactly. In fact, I bet every makeup bag currently taking a beating under your bathroom counter is at least five years old and came free with a gift set that your aunt gave you. What a sad little house for your favorite brushes and palettes.

We hate sad makeup. So we scoured the interwebs to find the cutest, chicest minimalist bags that won’t be an eyesore when you inevitably leave them sitting on your counter for three days. And not one of them has ever seen the words keep calm and… We promise.

Map by Mark Ashkenazi Carry-All Pouch, $18; at Society6

Wide Low Make Up Bag, $20; at Topshop

Ted Baker Hanging Gardens Cosmetic Case, $48; at Bloomingdale's

Carpe by WRDBNR Carry-All Pouch, $24; at Society6

Marble & Copper Makeup Bag by Renna Deluxe, $22; at Etsy

Exotic Pineapple Bag by Girly Trend, $26; at Zazzle

Llama by Ali Gulec Carry-All Pouch, $18; at Society6

Grey + White Dot Zipper Pouch by The Ochil Tree, $24; at Etsy

Tartan + Twine Geo Valet, $25; at Ulta

Whimsical Aztec Elephant Cosmetic Bag by Girly Road, $26; at Zazzle

Marble by Patterns and Textures Carry-All Pouch, $24; at Society6

Catseye Pug Screenprint Zip Pouch, $30; at Nordstrom

Romantic Pink Teal Watercolor Bag by Girly Trend, $26; at Zazzle

Crackled Metallic Makeup Bag, $6; at Forever 21

Chic Zebra Stripes Cosmetic Bag by Angelique, $26; at Zazzle

