Easy-to-Clean Makeup Bags That’ll Streamline Your Beauty Routine

Where would you be without a makeup bag? Foundation everywhere, fragile glass bottles scattered about, a bathroom counter that is so full of products that it looks like you live in a cosmetics store. Makeup bags are the ultimate makeup organizers. They help to make sure that every step of your morning getting-ready routine is in its proper place, so you aren’t scrambling through your dorm, apartment or house looking for your contour kit when you’re already 20 minutes late. A trusty makeup bag is a must-have.

It’s important to invest in the right makeup bag, though. You need to make sure it fits your needs. You have to remember that caps come off lipsticks, the flimsy tops of plastic products break off and liquid foundation sometimes spills…all over your bag. You want a bag that can handle the mess, and one that you won’t get too upset about coating in all of the colors of your latest eye palette. The makeup bags below are durable, washable and sometimes even waterproof for those nasty spills. They’ll hold all of your essentials and a few extras, so you never need to wonder where your eyeliner got to.

Another thing to keep in mind when shopping for a makeup bag: You want it to embody your style. This makeup bag will be getting some air time in the airport, your bathroom counter and anywhere you travel. And, if you pick a bag that’s your style, it can even double as a clutch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Marble Makeup Bags

Get in on the marble trend with the LKE Cosmetic Bag. This 8.66 x 6.3 makeup bag has plenty of room for your eye palettes, contouring kit and even nail polishes. It also has inner pockets for your brushes, lipsticks and more. Compact but stylish, the cosmetics holder can go anywhere. It’s perfect for traveling, taking to the gym and resting on your bathroom counter at home. It even can masquerade as a clutch at a party and is a great place to stash your phone. What happens if it rains? This polyester and leather bag is waterproof, so you won’t need to worry. The bag is also easy to clean with a damp paper towel if any foundation spills happen.

2. SMRITI Canvas Large Makeup Bag

This larger makeup bag from SMRITI is a great product for people who have a ton of makeup and nowhere to store it. Made out of heavy duty canvas, this durable bag can easily hold all of your makeup, plus some of your skincare essentials. Equipped with a built-in interior pouch, which you can use for lipsticks, brushes or perfume samples, the SMRITI makeup bag is made to travel on both long and day trips. It can take whatever you throw at it, though it is important to note that this bag is hand-wash only. The bag has a brass zipper and a leather tab. It comes in more than 10 different color and style options.

3. Cosmetic Bag for Women

Add some ferocity to your morning makeup routine with this fierce makeup bag from Loomiloo. With a show-stopping print, you won’t have to rummage through your suitcase or room searching for this bag. The makeup bag itself can fit your essential makeup products at 8.65 x 5.35, and Loomiloo claims you can fit up to 7-inch brushes. The zipper makeup bag, which is waterproof, is perfect for taking on the go, from your office to a night on the town with your pals. This makeup bag, like a great leopard print, won’t go out of style. You can also choose from 20 designs and styles, if you want an alternative to leopard print.