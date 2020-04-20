The Best Magnetic Lashes That Are Surprisingly Easy to Apply

If you’re missing your lash extensions right now, we have some good news for you. The best magnetic lashes can look just as glam and are a lot more affordable. Plus, they’re possible to apply in the comfort of your home while you’re watching Netflix or getting ready for a Zoom meeting or date. Whether you shop options from Amazon, Ulta or Sephora, you’re sure to find something perfect for your vibe starting at just $12.

Magnetic lashes take a little time to get the hang of but once you’ve got it down, you won’t remember how you lived without them. They work in a few different ways. Some styles basically “sandwich” your natural eyelashes inside two strips of falsies that attract each other. Other styles include lashes that adhere to a magnetic black eyeliner included in the kit. Both kinds work well but it just depends on your own personal preference.

Many magnetic lashes are a bit more expensive than traditional glued-on falsies but they’re easily reusable and can even be washed and reused a bunch of times. Plus, they’re a lot less messy. Shop some of the most popular magnetic lashes, below.

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit

Fans say these are the easiest and most comfortable magnetic lashes with an ultra-black liner.

Dolanus Magnetic Eyelashes

This dramatic lash set comes with an easy-to-use applicator.

Sephora Collection One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes

Choose from Original for volume, Accent for a winged effect and Bold for drama.

Ardell Professional Magnetic Double Strip Lashes

Pre-curved bands make these magnetic lashes easier to apply and look more natural.

Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Faux Mink Volume Lash System

Love the look of mink lashes but want ones that are cruelty-free? Try these.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.