Thanks to The Advent of Magnetic Falsies, You Can Now Apply Faux Lashes Without The Fuss

If you’ve always coveted lush, voluminous lashes that rival lash extensions, but aren’t exactly naturally endowed in that arena, you’ve probably tried traditional adhesive faux lashes at some point or another. I’m always in awe of the gifted makeup girls who’ve mastered the delicate art/science of getting them on evenly (and without poking out an eye in the process) and keeping them on all night. Then there’s removal process — the last time I wore faux lashes the glue nearly ripped off all of my own underneath as I tried to “gently” remove them without soap and water (let’s be honest; we’ve all done this).

While my lashes relatively long naturally, I do enjoy the glamourous look of over-the-top lashes — especially for events and photoshoots. Unfortunately, I’ve haven’t had much luck with falsies, so when I found out that magnetic fake eyelashes were in existence, I was instantly intrigued. So how do they work? Will they stay on? First things first, they adhere to your own lashes (with the help of a coat or two of mascara applied first) because they’re designed with six to eight ultra-tiny magnets embedded along with the band to ensure they lay down properly and won’t lift in the middle.

While the application process admittedly takes some practice — and will probably test your patience the first time — one you get the hang of it, it’s pretty foolproof. To apply you simply align the top strip to the edges of your own lashline, and once the top and bottom strips are evenly you snap them together. Aside from being easier to apply and not having to deal with a sticky glue situation, but they’re also reusable, so you get more bang for your buck. Convinced yet? If so, see below for some of the best magnetic falsies to give a try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aromas Magnetic Lash & Eyeliner Kit

Not only does this kit come with both magnetic lashes and eyeliner, but the luxe rose gold packaging is absolutely stunning. The lashes are designed with five robust magnets on each strip, while the eyeliner actually contains magnetic particles to ensure they stay firmly in place all day long.

2. Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit

This magnetic lash and liner kit contains three pairs of reusable lashes, and are both smudge and water-resistant.

3. Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

This inclusive kit comes three pairs of magnetic eyelashes, magnetic eyeliner, tweezer and a compact carrying case to keep them secure and intact. This is a great choice for those looking natural looking styles.