The Beginner’s Guide to MAC Makeup, According to a MAC Pro Artist

Scroll To See More Images

MAC is undoubtedly in the upper echelon of must-try brands for lipsticks. From the classic red with a Rihanna co-sign to newer, limited-edition colors from the Viva Glam family, it’s basically impossible to get bored because the gamut never ends. But anyone who has ventured past the lip section knows that the best MAC products don’t begin and end there. When you want to cover your face in the best of the best, you’ve got options and don’t have to venture outside of the brand for them.

Now, I could easily throw a list of products together and tell you that they’re the best thing since Beyoncé’s LEMONADE. But the truth is I have yet to try a considerable amount of MAC classics and feel confident about recommending them. So instead, I figured the best person to help would be someone who not knows her way around a MAC store, but actually swears by the products and can speak to their versatility. Tika Margarita fit just the bill and most recently convinced me that the newest range of nude lipsticks should definitely be on my radar.

So without further ado, here’s her guide to the must-try products that go beyond lipstick. I’m already committed to buying that 24-hour concealer–keep scrolling to see what I’m talking about.

48 Lash

“These lashes look like lash extensions and can be reapplied so many times.”

$17 at MAC Cosmetics

Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner

“The easiest liquid eyeliner ever, nice thin applicator, and as easy as using a marker.”

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Hyper Real Glow Palette

“The new ‘Shimmy Peach’ shade of these highlighter palettes is my new fave. You get 3 highlighter shades in a palette. For summer, this highlighter is going to be perfect for golden hour selfies.”

$39.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Pro Longwear Paint Pot in ‘Layin Low’

“A cream waterproof eye primer loved by all MAC girls. I use this under eyeshadow on almost every client.”

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Pro Face Palette: Contour

“This product is only sold at MAC PRO locations. Best contour product Ive ever used;easy to blend into foundation and gives me the bone structure I’ve always wished for. Great with a 128S brush.”

$40 at MAC Cosmetics

‘Saddle’ Eye Shadow

“This is the best crease color ever made. Period. Goes on perfect with a MAC 217S brush.”

$17 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer

“Amazingly long wear concealer that I love to use under my brows. Such good coverage if you want to skip foundation. Also my fave product to achieve the natural ‘cut crease’ effect.”

$22 at MAC Cosmetics