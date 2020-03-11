Upvotes Don’t Lie—The Best M.A.C. Products, According to Reddit

Scroll To See More Images

From Viva Glam to Plushglass, everyone seems to have found their all-time favorite MAC product at some point, especially since this beloved makeup brand has been churning out beauty best-sellers (Ruby Woo included!) since 1984. But when it comes to tracking down top-notch products that are routinely recommended to skeptical newbies, it truly gets no better than the carefully-curated list of best M.A.C. products according to Reddit users.

While top makeup artists and celebrities may have their M.A.C lipstick and foundation favorites, beauty-obsessed Redditors also seem to have their own go-to choices and plenty of tips and tricks for each one. Plus, photos are never in short supply here, whether someone is showing off a makeup look they can’t get enough of or display exactly why they don’t like something. And if we’ve definitely learned one thing from beauty Reddit (Makeup Addiction especially), it’s that the site is a great place to track down reliable IRL beauty perspectives, as we all can’t have a seasoned makeup artist at our disposal.

To highlight all the best M.A.C products before you shop, we combed through the MakeupAddiction subreddit to find the best product recommendations to add to your arsenal. You may be surprised by the mixed bag of makeup finds. For instance, lipsticks and lip pencils are a given since the brand has created dozens upon dozens of classic shades, like the bright purple “Rebel” and the perfectly beige “Honeylove.” But you may be surprised to see some of the coverage options with just as much fanfare. From strobe cream to concealer, below are 8 need-to-have M.A.C essentials you’ll want to grab fast.

Retro Matte Lipstick

It should come as no surprise that this shade has gained quite the following on Reddit, especially since it’s already a big hit with celebrities (looking at you RiRi!) and makeup artists alike.

And yes, Reddit user Nola_Magnolia suggested the hype surrounding this product is well-deserved, as she wrote it delivers irresistible bright red color to your pout.

“It’s been raved about for years, and was always recommended as a good starting place for someone wanting a bright red.” she wrote.

Pro Longwear Paint Pot

Reddit user NickeyMouse95 swears by these blendable and creamy shadows, as she wrote once applied correctly, they can give the eyes a stunning finish.

“If you haven’t tried applying it with an eyeshadow brush, try that, and blotting it in with your finger,” she wrote on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “Other things you can try is setting it with a powder, and blotting your eyes with oil sheets before applying the paint pot.”

Lip Pencil in Strip Down

Aside from gushing about M.A.C’s Prolong Concealer (more on that later!), Reddit user Sunsh1neee is also a fan of this creamy brown beige lip liner shade, as she said it won’t cake up like other liner products.

“I have Stripdown and Spice, and they are perfect in terms of lip liner formula because they are not too heavy if that makes sense,” she wrote on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “Some lip liners are more like gels and sort of cake upon themselves.”

Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray

Canadian-based Reddit user QWB swears by this makeup fixing spray, as she noted that it can ward away cakiness from foundation products and boost highlighter products. Additionally, she added that it also works well to foil eyeshadow too, making it the perfect multitasker to add to your makeup bag this spring.

“A couple light mists of this stuff is taken away any powdery or cakey look to my foundation, melds my blush/contour/bronzer into the skin, and makes my highlighter more vibrant,” QWB wrote on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “It also works great to foil eyeshadow, as others have pointed out.”

Strobe Cream

While M.A.C has plenty of buzzworthy powder and pen-style highlighters, Reddit user MemoryMaze swears by the brand’s Strobe Cream, as she suggested it can help create a dewy and luminous finish.

“Sometimes I mix a little with my foundation to make it more luminous, sometimes I use it as a subtle highlighter, and sometimes I use it as an all-over base,” she wrote on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “I dislike the smell, but I find it dissipates quickly.”

Powder Blush

M.A.C also gets brownie points on Reddit for its extensive blush shade range, as Reddit user (plus brow perfectionist!) DontGetSad said both the powder and pro-long wear formulas are easy to apply and offer great pigment.

“I love both the powder and pro-long-wear formulas,” she wrote on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “They have a wide range of shades, most of them are really pigmented, and they apply so beautifully.”

Studio Face and Body Foundation

Reddit user and makeup artist BurntBrownFox says this face and body foundation will never steer you in the wrong direction, as it goes on sheer when used alone and offers buildable to medium coverage when paired with other M.A.C products.

“This is the foundation we got in our kits at school,” BurntBrownFox wrote on a Best/Worst of MAC post on the MakeupAddiction subreddit. “It’s very sheer when used alone, and offers slightly buildable to medium coverage when Pro Longwear is added in.”

Additionally, BurntBrownFox also highlighted the finish of this facial and body product, as she told other Redditors that the finish is on the comfortable and natural side.

“The finish is beautiful and fairly similar to MUFE’s Face & Body, without being as comfortable or second-skin-like,” she added. “I really only use it when I want someone to look dewy, or less made up.”

Pro Longwear Concealer

Reddit user MoodyMakeupGirl said this high-coverage concealer is a must with for those with dry skin, as it won’t cause unwanted crepiness beneath the eyes upon application. And when paired with M.A.C’s Strobe Cream highlighter, she implied it boosts your dark-circle busting action even more.

“When I use something with heavier coverage, I tend to get really ‘crepe-y’ under eyes, but this works great with the Strobe Cream,” she wrote on a MakeupAddiction thread breaking down the best MAC products to buy.

