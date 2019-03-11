11 Cult-Favorite MAC Matte Lipsticks You Have to Try At Least Once

Scroll To See More Images

Though I prefer the low-maintenance vibe (and price) of lip gloss from my local beauty supply, MAC lipstick remains a must-have. Rihanna declared her love for Ruby Woo in 2013 and like everyone else, I decided red lipstick would be my love too. Eventually, with my Bad Gal fandom still intact, I realized that red lipstick actually doesn’t go with everything. In fact, it’s a bit too fancy for my just-rolled-out-of-bed aesthetic. Thankfully on the rare day when I actually want to play dress-up, there are plenty of other MAC matte lipsticks to choose from.

Like the iconic Ruby Woo, shades like Sin, Velvet Teddy, and Smoked Purple are just as vibrant but not, well, red. I’ll never forget the first time I discovered Heroine and decided that purple had always been my makeup version of the little black dress. This is–dare I say– the magic of MAC lipsticks. Yes, there’s an overwhelming amount of colors to choose from, but they’ve mastered formulating shades that look singular at first glance, but actually flatter anyone who wears them.

This is especially true when it comes to their dizzying array of matte options, 11 of which may as well have cult status. Thanks to solid reviews and solid sales, we can confirm these are the standouts you have to try at least once; especially if you’re new to MAC products.

Matte Lipstick in Russian Red

This is the closest you’ll get to Ruby Woo, except it has more of a berry undertone instead of classic red.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Heroine

This bright purple is the perfect midway point between true lavender and an eggplant purple.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Sin

A dark red with blue undertones that would suit cooler skin undertones best.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Whirl

The dirty rose of your dreams, straight from MAC’s expansive nudes collection.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

A classic, Rihanna-approved red for any and all occasions.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

A deeper-toned beige for when you want to keep your makeup neutral.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Candy Yum Yum

The neon pink shade is as fun as the standout name of this classic MAC pink shade.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Smoked Purple

An eggplant purple that’ll give your makeup look the sexy edge it needs.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger

A bright coral for conjuring makeup vibes for spring.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Retro Matte Lipstick in All Fired Up

And a fuschia to wear obsessively after spring has arrived.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Marrakesh

Fire up your pout with this cult classic orange-brown hybrid.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics