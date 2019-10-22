10 Pro Artist-Approved MAC Products Anyone Will Oily Skin Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

No matter the season, having oily skin is a never-ending uphill battle. Just when you thought the change in seasons would balance things out, the grease comes back in full gear. If there’s one brand that understands the need for flawless makeup application when oil is the bane of your existence, it’s MAC Cosmetics. Not only does the brand carry products to help your makeup look flawless in photos and in real life, but they also have you covered with products to suit your oil-slicked complexion.

To help you beat your oily skin into submission, we spoke with MAC Cosmetics national artist Gisel Cavillo, who emphasizes the most important and sometimes overlooked step in your makeup routine—preparation. ”Ensure [your)] skin is clean, washed and hydrated. Most people assume that because they have oily skin they don’t need a face moisturizer; however, it is quite the contrary. She also shared that mattifying your whole face isn’t new.”

And of course, a couple product recommendations don’t hurt either. Pull out your notepad because you’re going to want to add these MAC favorites to your fall makeup shopping list. Your makeup bag could probably use some sprucing up anyway.

Mineralized TImecheck Lotion

As Gisel shared, having oily skin is no excuse for skipping your moisturizer before applying makeup. Instead, try this lightweight gel-lotion that absorbs instantly and hydrates your skin (without a greasy feel). If you have a side of large pores to go with your oily skin, you’ll especially love the skin-blurring benefits of this lotion.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte

Setting spray is essential to help your makeup look skinlike, especially after applying powder. However, when you have oily skin, a setting spray can give your skin an unwanted dewy look that may look more greasy as the day progresses. This game-changing setting spray is infused with powder to help set your makeup while mattifying your skin right before your eyes. Remember to shake before you spray!

MAC Cosmetic Blot Powder

While some oily skin gals love a good blot paper, blotting powder is its distant cousin that you need in your makeup bag. For quick on-the-go touches, apply this minimal color powder to absorb oil and refresh your makeup. Of course, you never have to worry about it caking or disrupting your fabulous beat.

Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

If liquid or cream foundations just won’t cut it for your oily skin, try a powder foundation instead. Contrary to belief, you don’t have to compromise coverage when switching from liquid to powder foundation. This particular one offers medium to full matte coverage that will outlast your oil.

Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick

This long-wearing foundation stick is a triple threat—foundation, concealer, and highlight. No matter how you choose to use it, its matte finish will have your oily skin looking like an image of perfection for up to 24-hours, which is way more time than you truly need.

Powder Blush

Technically, any skin type can use powder blush. This is just a friendly reminder that MAC’s ultra-pigmented blush will never budge or fade on oily skin. Let’s not forget it comes in so many shades that you can grab a couple for every season.

Prep + Prime Skin Refined Zone

We all know just how important the proper skin prep is for a flawless makeup look. According to Gisel Castillo, this “powder in a bottle” needs to be a part of every oily skin makeup routine. According to Gisel, “this product serves as a liquid powder that can be used underneath or over foundation. It’s long-wearing and once on controls shine.” It sounds like a winner if you ask me.

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

It takes an impeccable liquid foundation formula to last all day on oily skin—Studio Fix Fluid is one. This foundation applies evenly and as skin-like as possible while controlling oil that can disturb your foundation. Separating is for laundry—not your makeup!

MatchMaster SPF 15 Foundation

Just when you thought reducing shine was enough to ask from your foundation, this revolutionary formula also adjusts its shade to your skin tone. If you struggle finding your perfect match of foundation (especially, since many oxidize on oily skin) this foundation may end up being your ride or die.

Pro Longwear Concealer

Whether you’re concealing dark spots or undereye circles, we can agree that a no-budge concealer is non-negotiable for oily skin types, If you need a concealer that outlasts anything that mother nature throws at it including water and oily skin, look no further. This comfortable matte concealer is just what you need to look flawless while fighting oil.

