10 Expert-Recommended MAC Products for Dry Skin That Needs a Juicy Glow

Summer came (and went), finally giving your skin the chance to breathe comfortably. But just when you thought “having dry skin wasn’t all that bad,” fall arrives to convince you otherwise. Your somewhat balanced summer skin is now in a state of distress. Transitioning back to a fall/winter skincare is tricky enough, but now you have to reestablish one that won’t exacerbate your desperately dry skin, too. Thankfully, MAC Cosmetics has our backs with some of the industry’s best skin-nourishing makeup, no matter the time of the year.

We know you’ve probably heard this a million times before, but your makeup application is only as good as your skin underneath—specifically how you prep your dry skin before makeup. According to Senior National Artist for MAC Cosmetics Fatima Thomas, all isn’t lost when it comes to applying makeup to dry, thirsty skin. She confirms that the major keys to achieving flawless makeup, even with skin as dry as the desert, are exfoliation followed by hydration.

This simple, but crucial skin prep advice paired with any or all of these expert-recommended products will give your makeup beat a glowy finish without compromising your skin’s moisture levels.

Lightful C + Coral Grass Tinted Cream SPF 30

If you love a multipurpose product, wait until you get a load of this hydrating color-correcting equipped with SPF 30. Not only will you enhance the radiance in your skin using this product, but you’ll cut out some steps in your already extensive makeup routine.

Cream Colour Base Blush

Often, powder makeup and dry skin are like oil and water—they don’t mix! Put down your powder blush and try this ultra-pigmented cream blush formula instead. Watch as it blends seamlessly into the skin. Try the shade “Improper Copper” for a youthful warmth on your cheeks.

MAC Studio Face & Body Foundation

As much as you may want to test out the million and one matte foundations that have released this year, satin-finishes are always the best choice when dealing with dry skin. This lightweight moisturizing foundation will give your skin a lasting radiant look. Just in case you were gearing up for your winter skin woes, keep this foundation in mind. Fatima adds that this foundation works wonders as a primer for other foundation formulas, including sticks, creams, and powders.

Prep + Prime Fix+ Makeup Setting Spray

This OG setting spray has a lot of clout and for a good reason—it works! This holy grail of setting spray is packed with a gang of hydrating and skin-loving ingredients, including green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. And thanks to its continued success over the years, it’s available in four delectable scents.

Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation

Who said a foundation couldn’t have some serious skincare benefits? If you love getting a little bang for your buck, wait until you try this all-day hydrating foundation. This gel-like formula is like a glass of water for thirsty skin.

Studio Waterweight Concealer

Luckily for you, there’s an accompanying concealer for the Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation. It’s the same hydrating properties in a medium to full coverage concealer option.

Next To Nothing Face Colour

When your skin is at its driest, you probably wish there was something out there to add some radiance to your skin and fast. We can assure you that this sheer tinted balm is the perfect companion for your dry skin, especially if you’re experiencing texture along with the dryness. Apply under or over foundation for an added touch of luminosity.

Next To Nothing Powder

If you were intrigued by the Next To Nothing Face Colour, wait until you get a load of the accompanying powder. The creamy texture of this one of a kind powder feels as light as a feather and will never emphasize dry texture in the skin.

Strobe Cream

For starters, this cream smells divine! Though it can be applied alone, it brings tired skin to life under makeup. Seriously, your skin has never looked better with any other moisturizer.

Mineralize Skinfinish

This vitamin E infused highlighter is a dream come true for dry skin. The slow-baked formula of the Mineralize Skinfinish applies smoothly, even on dry skin types without any patchiness. Leave the chunky glitter highlighters alone and opt for the skin-enhancing one instead.

