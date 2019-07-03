10 Expert-Approved MAC Lipsticks That Truly Flatter Fair Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Selecting the right lipstick shades for fair skin can be a bit challenging, especially since some burgundy and red tones can look a bit overpowering on porcelain and ivory skin. The same problem also applies to nude lipsticks, as some barely-there shades can make it look like a thick layer of concealer is caked on your lips, which is always pretty off-putting. However, those born with pale skin don’t have to fret about finding a MAC lipstick that flatters their lighter tone, as the brand has a variety of shades that will help your skin pop instantly.

But if you aren’t sure how to find your perfect lipstick match, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry, Gregory Arlt, recommends starting by looking at your skin tone in order to find that come-hither shade. “I always recommend seeking the advice of a makeup professional to determine the undertones of one’s skin,” Arlt tells StyleCaster. “On warmer skin tones I recommend warmer colors (orange or brick reds, corals, and warmer pinks), and on cooler skin tones, I advise going for berries, mauves, and blue-reds.”

With this helpful insight in mind, we talked more to Artl about all the best MAC shades that flatter pale skin-tones perfectly. From pinks to nudes to reds, below are ten amazing shades totally worth adding to your makeup stat!

M·A·C Powder Kiss Lipstick in Scattered Petals

If you are looking for a salmon-pink lipstick that delivers a stunning matte finish, Artl recommends investing in this stunning shade, which flatters lighter skin tones beautifully.

“This is a pale and clean pink lipstick that contains the perfect blend of warm and cool pink tones to work on a lighter skin tone,” Arlt says.

$19 at MAC

M·A·C Matte Lipstick in Pink Pigeon

But if you are looking for a pink that is a bit more dramatic, Artl recommends selecting this creamy Barbie pink shade, as it allows you to easily achieve that high-impact finish you crave.

$18.50 at MAC

M·A·C Powder Kiss Lipstick in Sultry Move

Arlt says the trick to selecting the perfect nude shade is by selecting one with a rose tone. That way the overall finish flatters your tone perfectly, he adds.

$19 at MAC

M·A·C Matte Lipstick in Kinda Sexy

Similarly, Arlt notes that this neutral-pink rose is another nude shade to invest in, as it delivers a high color payoff that won’t wash out your complexion altogether.

$18.50 at MAC

M·A·C Powder Kiss Lipstick in Influentially It

However, if you want a truer nude beige shade, Arlt suggests investing in this lipstick as it works for any skin tone.

$19 at MAC

M·A·C Satin Lipstick in MAC Red

“I personally feel that blue-based reds are the most flattering on a paler skin tone,” Arlt suggests. “This is an iconic, full coverage red that has a retro feel to it, making it perfect for practically any occasion,” he adds.

$18.50 at MAC

M·A·C Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Feels So Grand

If you prefer liquid lipstick, Arlt advises selecting this true ‘50s matte red, as he says it’s one of his personal favorite go-to shades to use on lighter skinned women.

$18.50 at MAC

M·A·C Powder Kiss Lipstick in Werk, Werk, Werk

“This is a great example of a blue-based red shade that really works nicely on lighter skin tones,” Arlt says. “I particularly love using it as a red stain on fair skin,” he explains.

$19 at MAC

M·A·C Matte Lipstick in Diva

Selecting berry and deeper shades of lipstick can also be a bit tricky, as some tones can really be too overpowering for your skin tone.

However, to avoid looking too harsh, Arlt advises selecting a shade like this one, as it provides a vampy blood red color that totally pops on a pale skin tone.

$18.50 at MAC

M·A·C Amplified Lipstick in Dubonnet

Similarly, Artl says that this deepened shade is a total must for fairer tones, as it gives the appearance of sipping a divine merlot which is always alluring.

$18.50 at MAC

