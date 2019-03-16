You’re Missing Out If You Haven’t Tried These Best-Selling MAC Cream Lipsticks

Scroll To See More Images

I love matte lipstick as much as the next person, but it’s time to draw a line in the sand. Thinking back, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when our collective obsession with non-shiny finishes started. Perhaps it was 2013 when Rihanna declared Ruby Woo, a classic matte, her favorite lip shade. But given the amount of attention they get, you’d think they were the only type of lipstick that actually existed. Let’s switch gears and show some much-needed love to the best MAC cream lipsticks, shall we?

Anyone who has ever walked into a MAC brick-and-mortar store, or shopped online at one of the many places it’s sold (Ulta and Nordstrom to name a few) is well aware of one thing. There is a lot to choose from. Correction: there’s a whole lot to choose from. Though there are a couple dozen best-sellers that makeup bloggers and experts will routinely recommend, the truth is you could spend a huge chunk of your life attempting to discover each and every shade in their ever-expanding repertoire. Our advice? Start by exploring according to finish.

We’ve already waxed poetic about some of our favorite matte colors, including Russian Red and Heroine, but the creams are next-level in our humble opinion. That’s because the cream finishes aren’t just your typical “cream.” Unlike mattes which are just, well, matte, MAC cream lipsticks are split into sub-categories so you get even more variety. They include cream, satin, cremesheen, lustre and Amplified (aka ultra-creamy). And our starting 10 includes at least one option from each.

Brave Red

A cremesheen red with yellow undertones that almost feels like a lip balm.

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Capricious

A delicate rose plum with a buildable formula that won’t ever feel too heavy.

Fleshpot

You’ll fall in love with the cushiony feel of this muted pink-beige. A go-to shade for low-key days.

Girl About Town

Ultra-creamy and ultra-bright, this bright fuchsia with blue undertones is a must for those with cool skin undertones.

Neon Orange

What isn’t there to love about a bright orange on those days when you need a pick-me-up?

Party Line

This cremesheen is the perfect blend of red and purple.

Photo

The satin-y, golden-brown lipstick we’ve been searching for all our lives.

Pretty Boy

An intense pink coral you’ll be happy you had this spring and summer.

Rebel

A simple cream plum for the purple lovers.

Sweetie

This lustre pink is the perfect mid-point between super bright and ultra-dark.

