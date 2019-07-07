10 Best-Ever MAC Products for Flawless, Natural-Looking Coverage

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a newbie to foundation or a makeup guru in your own right, we can all agree that MAC reigns supreme in most things makeup, including complexion products with impeccable coverage. After all, MAC was co-created by Makeup artist and photographer Frank Toskan and salon owner Frank Angelo after years of struggling to find makeup for clients that looked flawless in real life and photos. Thirty-five years later, MAC is still our go-to when we need quality coverage that’s reasonably priced and built to last.

No matter what kind of complexion products you opt to try, looking like the best version of yourself is the name of the game. Whether you have dark spots that you wish to conceal or desire even coverage that lasts on a scorching hot summer day, MAC undeniably has some of the best products that money can buy. From holy grails that we know and love to newbies that are slowly making their way into our hearts (and our vanities), here are some of the best complexion products from MAC that offer unmatched flawless coverage, no matter the season.

Foundations:

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

If the thought of wearing a full-coverage liquid foundation makes you cringe, think again. This oil-controlling foundation from MAC is suitable for all skin types but works wonders for oily skin. Kick back and relax as your skin gets flawless matte coverage (for up to 24 hours) even in the middle of a summer heat wave.

$30 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation

It’s challenging to find a foundation formula that provides excellent coverage without emphasizing dry skin (especially if you have issues with peeling and scaliness). Great news—the Studio Sculpt Foundation from MAC gives the best of both worlds, offering an instant boost of radiance in a medium to full coverage formula. After all, bomb coverage exists outside the million and one matte formulas out there.

$30 at MAC Cosmetics

Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

Besides the impressive 36-hour wear claim, this foundation can withstand pretty much anything that you throw its way. You could cry in the rain and this foundation wouldn’t budge. As a bonus, this formula doubles as a concealer, so you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

$36 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

Attention lazy girls: if you’re looking for a foundation with fantastic coverage that requires minimal time and effort to apply, your prayers have been answered. This 2-in-1 powder foundation will give your skin the flawless look you desire in record time.

$30 at MAC Cosmetics

Matchmaster SPF 15 Foundation

No matter how many shades are in a foundation range, finding your perfect match can be rather difficult for even the most experienced foundation fanatic. As the name suggests, this tried and true MAC foundation is equipped with Shade Intelligence Technology, which adjusts the foundation to your skin tone—hassle-free foundation matching solved.

$30 at MAC Cosmetics

Concealers

Pro Longwear Concealer

Consider this the holy grail of holy grail concealers. Imperfections are no match to this full-coverage formula. It applies so skin -ike that you’ll feel like you woke up like this: #flawless.

$24 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer

If you’re on a budget and looking to get the most for your money, there’s no need to look any further. You may be thinking to yourself, “why does a concealer have such a high SPF?” We promise that the coverage will wash all of your worries away (and imperfections for that matter). The best thing about the concealer, besides the lightweight full-coverage, is that a little bit goes a long way (no exaggeration on that claim). Also, the formula is enriched with antioxidants that help nourish your skin while you conceal.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer

One of the major things we all look for in a good concealer is a formula that blends seamlessly and doesn’t crease or settle into any lines. I’m happy to report that this concealer hits those marks and then some. Equipped with the perfect sponge applicator aka “magic wand,” this new-ish concealer to the MAC family makes precise application a breeze.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Powders

Blot Powder (Loose)

Though this powder doesn’t give coverage on its own, this plus any of the foundations that we listed above are a recipe for success in regards to extending the wear of your makeup.

$29 at MAC Cosmetics

Blot Powder (Pressed)

This powder is also available in a compact version which is great to pop into your purse for on-the-go touch-ups.

$29 at MAC Cosmetics

