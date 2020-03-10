The Best Skin-Like Foundations For a Luminous Glow

Scroll To See More Images

While my oily skin tends to lead me to stick to matte foundations most of the time, lately I’ve seeking something a bit more fresh, glowy, and well skin-like foundation (my skin, but a little better). While grease and excess oil have zero appeal to me personally, I’m currently really loving a glossy, luminous complexion that mimics the work of a post-workout glow—without the sweaty face and exercise-induced flush, of course. For me, it can be tricky to find formulas that strike the right balance between dewy and matte, but the perfect in-between is what I’m always on the hunt for.

I want my skin to look only ever-so-slightly photo-shopped while still looking natural–and definitely not like a bad Facetune edit, or one that resembles a straight-up oil slick. Of course, the endeavor to fake healthy, radiant skin is not just about your foundation—your skincare prep (and a consistent routine) is also an essential part of the mix. However, even if you prime your skin with enough oil to leave you looking like a glazed doughnut, if you apply heaps of matte foundation and dry setting powders over top, you’ll be counteracting the luminous effect. In short, the key to achieving a natural-looking glow with a filtered, soft-focus effect is by mastering the right balance (and formulas) of skincare prep and radiant foundations that will leave your skin looking diffused and gleaming. Ahead, here are some of my favorite skin-like foundations that are glowing and complexion-enhancing, without adding too much shine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Foundation

L’oreal’s Pro-Glow foundation from their long-wearing Infallible collection gives the skin a natural radiance that looks natural and luminous but doesn’t leave you looking like an oil slick or foundation-free after just two hours of wear time.

2. Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Maybelline’s beloved Fit Me line is mostly known for its Matte + Poreless foundation, which yes, is amazing. But the lesser-known dewy version of this affordable foundation is not only equally as stellar. It also contains SPF 18 and is offered in an impressive range of shades, which gives it some major extra credit points.

3. Physician's Formula Healthy Skin Foundation

This top-rated foundation is somewhat of a newcomer to the drugstore beauty sphere, but it’s already amassed a major following in the short time it’s been out. This weightless formula offers buildable coverage that looks like your skin but better (and maybe with a real-life filter on it), without looking like you’re wearing makeup at all. It also contains skincare ingredients to help brighten and improve texture and tone over time. Love that.