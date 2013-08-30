The Best Luminizers to Lighten Up Your Makeup Look

We don’t know about you, but we’re constantly in envy of professional red carpet makeup looks with gorgeous lighting. While we believe it’s a bit excessive to travel with your own lighting crew (and we’re still not sure it’s an entirely unreasonable request), we love how good lighting can make any woman look like a goddess.

Luckily for those of us mere mortals, we have highlighters and luminizers to give us that extra, added boost of soft lighting no matter where we are. No need to break the bank to hire professionals, we’ve rounded up our favorite products to help you get glowing skin on the go.

