The Best Luminizers to Lighten Up Your Makeup Look

We don’t know about you, but we’re constantly in envy of professional red carpet makeup looks with gorgeous lighting. While we believe it’s a bit excessive to travel with your own lighting crew (and we’re still not sure it’s an entirely unreasonable request), we love how good lighting can make any woman look like a goddess.
Luckily for those of us mere mortals, we have highlighters and luminizers to give us that extra, added boost of soft lighting no matter where we are. No need to break the bank to hire professionals, we’ve rounded up our favorite products to help you get glowing skin on the go.
Get ready to get glowing!
One drop of this gorgeous illuminator added to your favorite tinted moisturizer or foundation will give you a lit-from-within glow that will surely get you noticed.
NARS Orgasm Illuminator, $30, narscosmetics.com
This light, opalescent powder adds a gentle spotlight wherever it's placed, giving you a healthy, glowing complexion.
Jouer Glisten Brightening Powder, $28, nordstrom.com
Go for a red carpet-worthy glow at any time with this beautiful shimmering powder that gives a beautiful luminosity across the face.
Dior DiorSkin Ultra Shimmering All Over Face Powder, $45, belk.com
Either mixed with foundation or on its own, this gives a universally-flattering flush of pink and gorgeous glow that's perfect for all skin tones.
Burberry Beauty Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base, $48, nordstrom.com
Swipe this luminizing stick anywhere for instant soft-focus highlighting that's so good people will swear you travel with your own lighting crew.
Benefit Cosmetics Watt's Up!, $30, sephora.com
Those who need an oil-free luminizer should look no further than this gorgeous gel, enriched with pearls to catch the light just so for a beautiful glow.
Make Up For Ever Uplight Face Luminizer Gel, $29, sephora.com
A beauty must-have for makeup artists and beauty editors alike, this pen instantly swipes away dark circles and leaves an even, highlighted complexion behind. You'll swear it's magic.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch, $40, lordandtaylor.com
Use each line separately or swirl the hues together for a healthy flush of color and a beautiful complexion that looks softly lighted and luminous.
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Nectar, $42, bergdorfgoodman.com
Click this cost-effective beauty wand for instant concealing and brightening on the go. You'll think someone's adjusted the lighting around your face.
Flower Beauty Brightening Concealer, $7.98, walmart.com
Apply this glowing primer under any foundation for an added boost of extra luminosity that will set your whole face alight.
L'Oreal Paris Studio Secrets Magic Lumi Light Infusing Primer, $12.99, ulta.com
This weightless, silken highlighter gives a candlelit glow to any makeup look, day or night. Swipe it across the brow and cheekbones for a softly lit, look-at-me appeal.
Urban Decay Urbanglow Cream Highlight, $24, sephora.com