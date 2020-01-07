StyleCaster
9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

My daily makeup uniform is usually limited to a foundation, lip gloss and mascara. It requires minimal effort and covers the occasional breakout when necessary. When it comes to my eyes specifically, I’m talking bare minimum; like maybe two swipes of mascaralower lashes not included. Truth be told, I rarely think about those little baby hairs, especially when the best lower lash mascaras aren’t admittedly on my radar. (I’m also terrified of poking my eye out in the midst of a typically rushed morning routine.)

More often than not, my mascara wand preference is something big and curvy that I know will grip my lashes and curl them all the way up. Every once in a while, I contemplate going to the lower lash line and then images of my eye getting injured scare me out the door and only half-way to the doe-eyed finish I attempted to master. As it turns out, there is a way to coat your bottom lashes like a pro, but what helps even more is a slender applicator that can more easily grip those teeny hairs.

The best ones are made specifically for this purpose. Others just so happen to have versatile applicators that work on the upper lash line too. Whether you want a tube that covers all bases or one for this very specific task, keep scrolling to see some top-rated options.

best lower lash mascaras clinique 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Clinique.

This top-seller is engineered specifically for the bottom lash line.

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara $12
buy it
best lower lash mascaras elf 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

A multitasking eye tool, complete with a slender brush for the lower lashes.

e.l.f. Smudge-Proof Mascara $6
buy it
best lower lash mascaras givenchy phenomens 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Givenchy.

This spherical brush makes it easy to grab each bottom lash individually so you can prevent clumping.

Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara $32
buy it
best lower lash mascaras innisfree 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Innisfree.

A 1.5 mm wand and waterproof formula for defined lashes.

Innisfree Skinny Microcara Mascara $14
buy it
best lower lash mascaras it tightline 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

It Cosmetics.

An award-winning, peptide-infused black lash primer, eyeliner, and mascara in one convenient tube.

It Cosmetics 3-in-1 Tightline Mascara $24
buy it
best lower lash mascaras maybelline 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Maybelline.

A drugstore favorite with a mini brush for those hard-to-reach lashes.

Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara $8.99
buy it
best lower lash mascaras nyx 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

NYX Professional Makeup.

A water-resistant formula complete with a micro brush for reaching the bottom lashes.

NYX The Skinny Mascara $6.99
buy it
best lower lash mascaras pixi by petra 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Pixi by Petra.

Another water-resistant mascara formula, but for the bottom lashes specifically.

Pixi by Petra Lower Lash Mascara $10.99
buy it
best lower lash mascaras wet n wild 9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Wet N’ Wild.

A mega-slim brush for defined and separated lashes.

Wet N' Wild MegaSlim Mascara $5.49
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

