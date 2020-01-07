9 Mascaras With Teeny Wands So You Can Finally Hit Those Lower Lashes

Scroll To See More Images

My daily makeup uniform is usually limited to a foundation, lip gloss and mascara. It requires minimal effort and covers the occasional breakout when necessary. When it comes to my eyes specifically, I’m talking bare minimum; like maybe two swipes of mascara—lower lashes not included. Truth be told, I rarely think about those little baby hairs, especially when the best lower lash mascaras aren’t admittedly on my radar. (I’m also terrified of poking my eye out in the midst of a typically rushed morning routine.)

More often than not, my mascara wand preference is something big and curvy that I know will grip my lashes and curl them all the way up. Every once in a while, I contemplate going to the lower lash line and then images of my eye getting injured scare me out the door and only half-way to the doe-eyed finish I attempted to master. As it turns out, there is a way to coat your bottom lashes like a pro, but what helps even more is a slender applicator that can more easily grip those teeny hairs.

The best ones are made specifically for this purpose. Others just so happen to have versatile applicators that work on the upper lash line too. Whether you want a tube that covers all bases or one for this very specific task, keep scrolling to see some top-rated options.

This top-seller is engineered specifically for the bottom lash line.

A multitasking eye tool, complete with a slender brush for the lower lashes.

This spherical brush makes it easy to grab each bottom lash individually so you can prevent clumping.

A 1.5 mm wand and waterproof formula for defined lashes.

An award-winning, peptide-infused black lash primer, eyeliner, and mascara in one convenient tube.

A drugstore favorite with a mini brush for those hard-to-reach lashes.

A water-resistant formula complete with a micro brush for reaching the bottom lashes.

Another water-resistant mascara formula, but for the bottom lashes specifically.

A mega-slim brush for defined and separated lashes.

