The Best Drugstore Body Lotion for Dry Skin

It’s easy to get trapped in the bad beauty habit of not moisturizing the skin on your body, especially when it’s mid-winter, 30 degrees, and your arms and legs are coated with heavy layers of clothing 99% of the time. While your fleece-lined leggings are doing wonders for keeping your stems warm on those chilly, polar vortex-like days, they aren’t working to moisturize and sooth dry, scaly, or damaged skin so you need the best lotion for dry skin out there. And let’s face it, with all the hot showers you’re taking to thaw out after being outside, your skin is screaming for some TLC. The solution is simple. Much like your essential routine of moisturizing your face after cleansing, you need to establish a strict regimen of moisturizing your body on a daily basis with a nourishing product that will get to work on the problem. Need some help shopping for that skincare go-to? We rounded up a guide that highlights some of the best and most affordable body lotions and creams that you can pick up online or at your local drugstore.

