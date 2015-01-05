The Best Drugstore Body Lotion for Dry Skin

It’s easy to get trapped in the bad beauty habit of not moisturizing the skin on your body, especially when it’s mid-winter, 30 degrees, and your arms and legs are coated with heavy layers of clothing 99% of the time. While your fleece-lined leggings are doing wonders for keeping your stems warm on those chilly, polar vortex-like days, they aren’t working to moisturize and sooth dry, scaly, or damaged skin so you need the best lotion for dry skin out there. And let’s face it, with all the hot showers you’re taking to thaw out after being outside, your skin is screaming for some TLC. The solution is simple. Much like your essential routine of moisturizing your face after cleansing, you need to establish a strict regimen of moisturizing your body on a daily basis with a nourishing product that will get to work on the problem. Need some help shopping for that skincare go-to? We rounded up a guide that highlights some of the best and most affordable body lotions and creams that you can pick up online or at your local drugstore.
If you've already started mapping out how you'll get toned before bikini reason kicks off, this is a beauty buy you might want to check out. While deeply hydrating, this lotion double-tasks to smooth and firm your skin.
(Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, $6, walmart.com)
Much like the brand's effective facial cream, the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion moisturizes your skin and doesn't leave that uncomfortable greasy feeling after application. It's also formulated with oatmeal, which will sooth and treat skin that's already been touched with the harsh side effects of winter.
(Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $9, drugstore.com)
Sometimes lotions that hold smell-good fragrances end up drying out sensitive skin even more. This moisturizer is fragrance-free and made with super ingredient aloe vera to sooth a dry and damaged complexion.
(Kiss My Face Olive & Aloe Moisturizer, $11.50, drugstore.com)
We all know the miracles that Vaseline can perform in your beauty routine—and that's exactly why we were drawn to this body moisturizer. This hydrating lotion is created with drops of Vaseline to heal and moisturize dry, winter-touched skin.
(Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing Lotion, $7.50, drugstore.com)
2014 was the year of hydrating oils—and this lotion is infused with argan oil, a nourishing ingredient we've come to adore. The consistency is fairly light, and its subtle scent won't overpower your perfume.
(Suave Professionals Morrocan Oil Lotion, $5, walgreens.com)
Can't sing shea butter enough praises? This lotion is made with the signature hydrating ingredient.
(Dove Cream Oil Shea Butter Lotion, $6, walmart.com)
In love with Eucerin? The brand's Soothing Repair Creme is a heavy-duty and fragrance-free formula that concentrates on curing extremely dry skin.
(Eucerin Original Healing Soothing Repair Creme, $13, target.com)
Not into the sometimes messy application process of lotion? St. Ives created a line of spray moisturizers that apply benefiting formulas that absorb quickly. This particular buy combines the power of oatmeal and shea butter.
(St. Ives Oatmeal and Shea Butter Lotion Spray, $6.15, drugstore.com)