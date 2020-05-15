Lightweight Loose Powder Foundations to Give You Natural-Looking Coverage

Loose powder foundation is a miraculous type of makeup to have in your cosmetics bag. Unlike other types of foundations and concealers, this powder is super versatile. Maybe you’re running late and just dust a light layer of the foundation powder to smooth over some of your skin’s imperfections. Loose powder foundation is great for people with oily skin, because the powder soaks up the oil your skin produces and ensures that you don’t end up shiny.

Flash forward to two nights later, you’ve put on your liquid foundation, contoured your face and now you’re reaching for your loose powder foundation to set your makeup look for the night. The loose powder might also soften the harsh look of your liquid foundation slightly to make you appear more natural—even when your smokey eye is not.

Loose powder foundation is a must-have. You can use as little or as much as you want. It acts as an effective concealer while evening out your skin tone—but without clogging your pores and causing you to break out. If you’re intrigued, we rounded up the best loose powder foundations, which have options for different skin tones. One of our picks even has SPF, so you’ll be able to take a step out of your skincare routine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris True Match Mineral Loose Powder Foundation

This loose powder foundation doesn’t just provide some smoothness to your skin, it also has SPF 19. You won’t have to add a layer of SPF in with your skincare routine. You’ll be able to do it with your foundation or setting powder. This no-streak powder comes on light but claims to provide coverage for up to 16 hours. There are many shades to choose from, so you can match your skin tone.

2. Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

Using Airspun as your base or top layer will give you a slightly Photoshopped look—in the best possible way. Airspun claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, skin texture unevenness and acne, which would be similar to rubbing a magic eraser lightly on your digital face. If you’re looking for a smoother look, this is your best bet. This cult favorite is a good choice if you want a light powder to do some heavy lifting. You can order a one, two or a set of three.

3. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

This long-lasting loose powder will stay on your face from the beginning of the day until the very end. You can either wear it by itself to give your skin a light, breathable bit of coverage or use it to set your liquid foundation. The mineral-based formula will even out your skin’s texture and even help control shine throughout the day. It’s made for a wide variety of skin tones.