Long-Wear Nail Polish That Won’t Make You Regret an At-Home Mani

Second only to the amount of time it takes to browse the wall at your go-to nail salon, finding the best long-wear nail polish for an at-home mani is no easy feat. Most of us are currently shopping online, but even if you’re at the local drugstore, it can take longer than usual to invest in a bottle that won’t have your tips chipping in a few short days. Thankfully, I’m not someone who goes to the nail salon every other week.

I’ve always been a DIY-er, so I know what polishes actually deliver chip-resistant wear. For the most part, the best long-wear nail polishes are the ones with gel-like technology. However, don’t count out the select few brands with standout ingredients that help traditional polish to bond more efficiently to your nail beds. Ahead, the best options for your next attempt at nail art; from designer duos to classic drugstore collections.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

Besides the brilliant, bright color selection, Butter London’s Patent Shine line is infused with an exclusive “Shock Resistant Polymer Technology” that keeps the polish from fading and thinning out. There’s also some diamond powder in there to up the brightening effects of whichever shade you choose.

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails XTreme Wear Nail Color

This polish comes with an easy-grip top that makes the application feel a bit more seamless and leaves less room for error. Plus, even without a topcoat, it dries down into a hard finish with an impressive life span.

OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long-Wear Lacquer

Combine any of the shades with the topcoat and base coat in this 3-step system to get almost two weeks of polish wear.

essie Gel Couture Polish

For the longest-lasting results, make sure you employ the color and top coat of this at-home gel system for a camera-ready mani.

Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Polish

If you like your manicures with a lot of shine, this salon-inspired collection is your best bet. The brush applicator also has a bubble-like shape that covers the entire nail so you can get maximum color payoff in just one swipe.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Duo

This base and top coat duo is the key to making any of the brand’s gorgeous shades last more than a couple days.

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer

A designer formula that delivers the shiny, even finish of a gel polish minus the laborious removal.

Nails Inc Gel Effect Polish

The plumping effects of the plasticizer technology in this affordable polish will give your mani that bold finish without the need for an Instagram filter.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Polish

A super glossy polish with the durability and long wear of a traditional gel polish.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.