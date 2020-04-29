StyleCaster
Long-Wear Nail Polish That Won’t Make You Regret an At-Home Mani

Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Second only to the amount of time it takes to browse the wall at your go-to nail salon, finding the best long-wear nail polish for an at-home mani is no easy feat. Most of us are currently shopping online, but even if you’re at the local drugstore, it can take longer than usual to invest in a bottle that won’t have your tips chipping in a few short days. Thankfully, I’m not someone who goes to the nail salon every other week.

I’ve always been a DIY-er, so I know what polishes actually deliver chip-resistant wear. For the most part, the best long-wear nail polishes are the ones with gel-like technology. However, don’t count out the select few brands with standout ingredients that help traditional polish to bond more efficiently to your nail beds. Ahead, the best options for your next attempt at nail art; from designer duos to classic drugstore collections.

butter london patent shine 10x lacquer

Butter London.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

Besides the brilliant, bright color selection, Butter London’s Patent Shine line is infused with an exclusive “Shock Resistant Polymer Technology” that keeps the polish from fading and thinning out. There’s also some diamond powder in there to up the brightening effects of whichever shade you choose.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail… $18
Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Polish

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails XTreme Wear Nail Color

This polish comes with an easy-grip top that makes the application feel a bit more seamless and leaves less room for error. Plus, even without a topcoat, it dries down into a hard finish with an impressive life span.

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails XTreme Wear… $4.93
OPI Infinite Shine 2 Polish

OPI.

OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long-Wear Lacquer

Combine any of the shades with the topcoat and base coat in this 3-step system to get almost two weeks of polish wear.

OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long-Wear Lacquer $13
Essie Gel Couture Polish

essie.

essie Gel Couture Polish

For the longest-lasting results, make sure you employ the color and top coat of this at-home gel system for a camera-ready mani.

essie Gel Couture Polish $18.50
Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Polish

Revlon.

Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Polish

If you like your manicures with a lot of shine, this salon-inspired collection is your best bet. The brush applicator also has a bubble-like shape that covers the entire nail so you can get maximum color payoff in just one swipe.

Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy Polish $8,67
deborah lippman gel lab pro duo

Deborah Lippmann.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Duo

This base and top coat duo is the key to making any of the brand’s gorgeous shades last more than a couple days.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Duo $45
Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer

Dior.

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer

A designer formula that delivers the shiny, even finish of a gel polish minus the laborious removal.

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail… $28
Nails Inc Gel Effect Polish

Nails Inc.

Nails Inc Gel Effect Polish

The plumping effects of the plasticizer technology in this affordable polish will give your mani that bold finish without the need for an Instagram filter.

Nails Inc Gel Effect Polish $15
Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Lacquer

Londontown.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Polish

A super glossy polish with the durability and long wear of a traditional gel polish.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Polish $16
