Liquid-to-Powder Foundations That Are Lightweight & Effective

If you put a lot of work into crafting your seven-step skincare routine, you probably wince at the prospect of putting a pore-clogging foundation on your face. Sometimes, it’s a necessary evil, especially if you have a big event coming up, are going out with friends or just want to look cute on date night. Instead of reaching for a heavy-duty liquid foundation that you know is going to cause breakouts, we have another alternative. There are liquid foundations that turn into powder after you put them on your face. It sounds like magic, and maybe that’s true. These foundations absorb into your skin and dry so light that it won’t feel like you’re wearing any makeup at all. That’s really the ideal scenario.

The best liquid-to-powder foundations give you a natural, glowing look while controlling shine, evening out your skin tone and hiding fine lines. One of our picks is hypoallergenic and has some built-in SPF, while another pick is a fan-favorite that comes in many different shades.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. L'Oreal Paris Magic Nude Liquid Powder

If you like to wear makeup but hate to feel like you’re wearing it, this is the foundation for you. When you pour it out of the bottle, it’s a liquid, but after you apply it on your skin, it turns into a barely-there powder. It gives your skin good coverage, hiding fine lines and inflammation, and controls shine while not feeling too cake-y. There are 12 different shades to browse, for every type of skin tone.

2. Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation

This foundation is so easy to put on. It goes over your skin effortlessly and dries like a powder, minimizing your pores and evening out your skin tone. Plus, it’s oil-free and hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate your skin or cause breakouts. It’s perfect for people who have oily skin, but it works on dry and combination skin as well. The formula also has 15 SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. There are 14 different shades to shop.

3. COVERGIRL Ultimate Finish Liquid Powder

This liquid-to-powder foundation has an applicator pad that’ll help you get even coverage—without getting any makeup mess on your hands. This foundation will dry lightweight and soft. It’s almost like putting an Instagram filter over your Facebook. It’ll look and feel natural, even if it isn’t. You can also use this foundation as a concealer in a pinch.