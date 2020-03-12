The Best Liquid Lipsticks That *Literally* Last All Day

The pursuit to find a long-wearing liquid lipstick that doesn’t require the high-maintenance hourly touch-ups or dry out your lips throughout the day isn’t an easy fete. Sure, there are some long-lasting lipsticks (typically in the form of a matte liquid lippie) that promise to stay put all day, but while many of these liquid-to-matte formulas keep their promise of all-day wear time, they also tend to peel and enhance fine lines and dry patches.

There are also plenty of traditional liquid lipsticks that claim to be both long-wearing and resistant to feathering, but just because they can stay in place for several hours, that doesn’t exactly mean the color won’t budge or transfer when faced with lunch, coffee or your favorite silky white blouse.

In general, the more emollient your lipstick is in both finish and consistency, the more prone you’ll be to makeup mishap. With that being said, however, there are some advanced formulas that boast some seriously stellar staying power and transfer-resistant magical powers— all without overdrying. These advanced long-wearing lip products will actually stay on your lips (not your food or clothes) while enhancing your pout (not fine lines and dry patches).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wet n' Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick

This drugstore favorite may be super affordable, but it truly performs like its prestige liquid lip counterparts. It goes on creamy and dries down almost instantly (and seriously, it stays put). Just make sure to apply a lip balm underneath if your lips are chapped.

2. Stila Stay All Day Sheer Liquid Lipstick

Touted as the “original power pout,” this O.G. liquid lipstick stays put for a solid six hours of wear. It goes on as a liquid, and dries down to comfortable matte in under 10 seconds. To counteract dryness, it’s also infused with hydrating Vitamin E and avocado oil to ensure your lips stay soft and comfortable without compromising color pay-off.

3. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick

My mom actually turned me onto this pout-enhancing liquid lipstick after her hairdresser told her it was her go-to. I’ve since begun collecting colors in the range, because the formula is incredible. It feels slightly less drying than other liquid lipsticks and makes your pout look so full. It glides on creamy, rather than liquid-y but sets down and stays put for about eight hours. I actually swatched it on my hand the first time I tried it, and the pigment didn’t come off until the following day (and yes, I wash my hands, I promise).