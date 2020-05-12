Subtle Liquid Highlighters For a Barely-There Glow-Up

Highlighter is one of the most versatile makeup inventions of all time—but it most certainly is not the most foolproof. The goal of highlighting products—whether you’re using a powder, cream, or liquid formula—is to accentuate and draw attention to the high points of your, like your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, inner corners, and cupid’s bow. Unfortunately, many highlighters are densely pigmented and/or contain an unsightly amount of glitter and shine, which results in a look that’s anything but natural. While we’re all for the iridescent, over-the-top glow-up (and if you are too, go for it!), if you prefer a more subtle take on the makeup trend, liquid highlighters are a great way to get a buildable and natural-looking sheen.

Because of liquid formulas’ malleability, you’re able to get precise control of your blending, allowing you to build up as much—or little—pigment as your heart desires. You can sheer it for daytime, and add a dash more for the evening time—the possibilities are endless. Liquid highlighters are also great mixers to add into your foundation if you’re looking for a barely-there glow that gives your skin a little more radiance without looking too sparkly. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite illuminating liquid highlights for an elusive glow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. ILIA Natural Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

This non-greasy, serum-highlight hybrid offers a buildable and blendable sheen, allowing you to add more pigment for a dramatic impact or use a light layer for a super subtle glow. It’s also a vega, clean, and cruelty-free formula, so you can feel about your purchase.

2. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator

This liquid highlighter gives your high points a gorgeous sheen without skimping on the pigment. It’s formulated with a glistening micro-pearl sheen that gives you a healthy-looking radiance.

3. TheBalm Liquid Highlighter & All-Over Illuminator

This multifunctional formula has a creamy yet weightless texture that allows you to build up to the level of shine you’re after. You can use it on the eyes, cheeks, cupid’s bow, or added into your favorite moisturizer for a little extra sheen.