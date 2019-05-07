The All-Time Best Liquid Foundations You Want for Next-Level Coverage

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to face coverage, it’s different strokes (literally) for different folks. For instance, I prefer the effortless-looking glow of a BB or CC cream. Others may want a powder formula with a matte finish. And if want full-on glamazon coverage, you’ll want the best liquid foundation money can buy.

Personally, I tend to associate liquid formulas with the winter season because I think of them as blankets for the face that also happen to do wonders for an uneven complexion. But as brands continue to up the amount of shades available in their most popular ranges, so does the technology that makes them year-round must-tries. And though there are plenty of newbies I’d comfortably co-sign–like Dior’s Airflash Spray Foundation and tarte’s game-changing Foundcealer–I am still pretty enamored with a couple of classics.

If you’re looking for options that are guaranteed to satisfy, start with any of these.

Becca Cosmetics Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation

What isn’t there to love about the glowy finish in this luminizing top-seller? I just wish it were available in more shades.

$44 at Sephora

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Makeup

I honestly can’t remember a time this matte foundation–made specifically for oily and combo skin–wasn’t a top-seller at Sephora.

$42 at Sephora

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation

A little goes a long way with this pricier option, so you can feel good about spending the extra cash. Plus, it’s got an SPF of 25 just in time for summer.

$64 at Sephora

IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Concealing Foundation

This drugstore go-to was one of the first holy grail coverage options for brown skin and it’s still going strong.

$16 at IMAN Cosmetics

L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation

Full coverage with sweat- and water-resistant capabilities? There’s a reason this one can’t stay on store shelves.

$14.99 at Ulta

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

If you’re looking for full coverage with a finish that’s more matte than dewy, give this one a spin.

$30 at Nordstrom

Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation

Derm-tested and none-comedogenic so you don’t have to worry about breakouts while you’re test-driving.

$7.99 at Ulta

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation

MUFE was one of the first brands to offer a shade range that actually includes people of all skin tones.

$43 at Sephora

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation

If you’re looking for barely-there coverage, but don’t want a BB cream, this foundation is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to truly brighten your glow.

$47 at Sephora

NYX Cosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Full Coverage Foundation

This waterproof foundation comes in 45 shades, all of which offer creamy coverage that won’t budge in hot weather.

$10.50 at Ulta

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Need hydration? This full-coverage option is infused with a powerhouse combo of coconut water, alpine rose, and hyaluronic acid.

$39 at Ulta

Urban Decay Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup

This truly unique formula includes a powerful peptide for combatting fine lines, litchiderm for brightening, and green tea for protecting against breakouts.

$40 at Ulta