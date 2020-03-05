These Best Liquid Foundations That Work For (Almost) Every Skin Type

Scroll To See More Images

With an endless list of different finishes (matte, satin, luminous, etc.), a vast spectrum of coverage levels, flashback-free formulas for photos vs. skincare-infused varieties, and everything in between, there is clearly no shortage foundation options to choose from. Despite the endless array of available options, finding a universally flattering foundation that works for all skin types is nearly an impossible feat. For instance, if you have oily skin, chances are that you prefer an oil-free formula with a matte finish, while those with hyper dry skin often opt for a dewy pick with a luminous finish. However, there are a few magical foundations that have amassed a large following among fans of all different skin types, and truly deserve the spotlight.

I’ll be honest here; L’Oreal’s recently launched Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation was my source of inspiration for this story. After both my 65-year old mom and 25-year old sister both urged me to try this a few months ago, I hesitated because I tend to favor mattifying products with oil-controlling properties, and this foundation isn’t advertised as such. I’ve also noticed– thanks in part to my obsession with watching “Monthly Favorite” videos on all channels I subscribe to– that it’s also become the darling drugstore favorite in the guru community. So, I gave it a try, and guys, I am honestly hooked on this stuff. It actually looks like skin without skimping on the coverage factor– and it’s not to matte but certainly not dewy. Aside from my new favorite go-to foundation, I’ve rounded up a few formulas that flatter and compliment just about any skin type imaginable.

1. L'Oreal Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation

The foundation that inspired this piece. The buildable coverage and long-wearing formula is truly impressive (especially given that it’s a drugstore product), and while I mentioned that I may tend to favor matte formulas, this one has changed the game for me. It looks semi-luminous, but not oily in any way shape or form.

2. Physician's Formula The Healthy Foundation

This is another not too matte, but not too hydrating foundation with customizable coverage, it’s a win-win that oily, combo, dry and sensitive skinned fans are touting for its versatility and unbelievable skin-like finish. It’s also a multitasker, infused with a brightening complex of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.

3. Flower Beauty Light Illusion Foundation

This buildable, weightless foundation feels like you’re wearing nothing, while still delivering a decent amount of coverage to conceal redness and blur the appearance of fine lines and pores. This luminous foundation gives your skin a slight, radiant sheen without looking heavy or greasy. Despite its semi-dewy finish, it also delivers on its promise of “all day wear.” You can build it up to a near-full look or sheet it out for a no makeup-makeup look.