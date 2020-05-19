These Silky Liquid Eyeshadows Couldn’t be Easier to Apply

Whether you love to play around with bold eye looks or keep it simple with a bronzy, smoky eye, eyeshadow is one of the most fun and transformative makeup products you’ll find. While traditional powder formulas have long been the gold standard in terms of formulas, liquid eyeshadows have been increasingly growing in popularity—and for plenty of good reasons. While liquid and cream eyeshadows may seem a bit daunting—especially since they’re often packaged to look just like lip gloss, doe-foot applicator and all—they’re actually a pretty fool-proof product to use.

Liquid shadows can be easily applied with your finger, allowing you to blend the product and/or sheer it out to your personal liking without worrying about powder fallout ruining your base makeup. Many liquid eye products are also self-setting, meaning you don’t need to worry about primers or alcohol-based setting sprays to ensure they won’t crease, fade, or smear throughout the day. Even if you are using a powder eyeshadow to create the bulk of your eye look, topping it off with a bit of liquid will help make it pop even more. Ready to make the switch to a liquid? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite liquid eyeshadow formulas to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM ATTACK LIQUID EYESHADOW

Available in an array of shimmer and metallic shades, this long-lasting liquid shadow allows you to create an endless variety of different look, whether you’re going for a quick dash of color or a full-on look for a night out.

2. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

This shimmering liquid shadow glides onto the lid easily and dries down within seconds for all-day wear. This glitter-infused formula never causes fall out or eye irritation, and feels super lightweight.

3. Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

These multifaceted, shimmer-infused eyeshadows apply smoothly and evenly to the eye, setting down in place for a long-wearing, transfer-proof look. This formula is also cruelty-free and never tested on animals.