The Newest Liquid Eyeliner Tools For Statement Eyes

It’s no secret that liquid liner can be a bit of a mess. Between the inky nature of the product, the super quick (or terrifyingly slow) drying time and the harsh redo process that involves what seems like five cotton swabs and some makeup remover, it’s not exactly the easiest way to use eyeliner. But, when you get a cat eye right on the first time with liquid liner, man does it look good!
Luckily, cosmetics companies caught on to the ridiculously hard nature of liquid liner and came up with some solutions. Especially now, when graphic eyeliner is one of the biggest makeup trends around, easy to use liquid liner is topping everyone’s must-have list, and now they’re a reality. We’ve rounded up 10 new liquid liner tools above so you can get eye makeup that’s sure to be double tapped on Instagram. Take a look!
More From Beauty High:
8 New Ways to Wear Eyeliner
Runway to Real Way: Miss Maven Tries Out Graphic Eyeliner
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist on How to Get the Perfect Cat Eye
Once you go liquid, you'll never go back.
With three tips for incredible lines, this triple tip liquid liner from E.l.f. gives you the option of an every day line and a dramatic look all in one.
E.l.f. Triple Tip Waterproof Eyeliner Pen, $2, Eyeslipsface.com
When you've got a pot of black gel liner and you need a brush to get the job done, this liner brush from Bobbi Brown is a perfect go-to. Between the fine tip and firm bristles, it's the perfect tool for getting a gorgeous liner look.
Bobbi Brown Ultra Fine Eye Liner Brush, $26, Sephora.com
Smudge-proof, mistake-proof and sure to give you the look you want, this Smart Liner from Sephora is exactly that: Smart.
Sephora Collection Smart Liner, $14, Sephora.com
If you're going for a super subtle, thin liner look, this pen from Hourglass is for you. It's a micro-fine felt tip liner that makes lining eyes as easy as writing your name on paper.
Hourglass Script Precision Liquid Liner, $32, Sephora.com
Easy, foolproof and available in every color you'd ever want to try, the Skinny Liquid Eyeliner from Eyeko is a no-brainer choice for easy eye makeup.
Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner, $16, Birchbox.com
Filling spaces in between each lash, Clarins' 3-Dot Liner gives you precision liner, plus contains the Be Long Lash Complex, which boosts lash growth for longer, stronger lashes. That's a win-win.
Clarins 3-Dot Liner, $26, ClarinsUSA.com
It's easy to apply, it's got a precision tip and it dries with a slick finish instead of going matte. What's wrong with this liquid liner from MAC? Absolutely nothing.
MAC Cosmetics Superslick Liquid Eye Liner, $19.50, MACcosmetics.com
Ready to up the ante and try colored liquid eyeliner? Look no further than this one from Lancome, available in an array of nine colors to suit whichever mood you're in.
Lancome Artliner 24H Bold Color Precision Liner, $30, Sephora.com
When it comes to cat eyes, this Liquid Eye Pen from Revlon will give your old liquid eyeliner a run for its money. Easy to apply and sure to last, the felt tip on this pen allows for a winged eyeliner look that will stun.
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen, $9.15, Soap.com
After years of women struggling with the application of liquid liner, NYX came up with The Curve, a simple, ergonomically designed liner that fits exactly where it should in your hand.
NYX The Curve Liquid Eyeliner, $15, NYXcosmetics.com