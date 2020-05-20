Fool-Proof Liquid Eyeliners For Beginners

Even if you’re naturally blessed with super steady hands and have all of the practice in the world behind your craft, applying liquid eyeliner without messing it up once or twice before getting it right is downright challenging. The fact is, is that creating a look with liquid eyeliner—whether a bold cat eye or a subtle french flick— takes patience, precision, and plenty of practice. Sure, pencil eyeliners are great for tracing and tight-lining your waterline, but liquid eyeliners allow for a line that’s precise and expressive.

Not only is a cat-eye a makeup look, but, in our opinion, it’s also a fashion statement that can be customized to suit your mood, personality, outfit, and so on. The trial-and-error period of mastering this iconic liquid eyeliner look can most definitely be low-key maddening, I mean, with just one slight slip of the hand, you can abolish the entire makeup look you’d slated for the day.

Sure, you can clean up some minor errors with some makeup remover and Q-tip, but the aftermath of one slip-up often takes you right back to square one requiring a complete re-do (and making you 15 minutes late to work) or leaves you feeling defeated enough to just surrender and embark on your day looking bare-eyed and defeated. Whether you’re a new cat-eye convert or a well-versed advocate that just doesn’t have the time or patience to sit down and focus on their eye look every morning, there are some foolproof liquid eyeliners out there that are designed to help you achieve the perfect cat-eye look without the effort, time and hassle.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner

This ultra-black and pigmented liquid liner glides on seamlessly with a matte finish. The ultra-slim point makes it so easy to get a precise look, while the waterproof formula stays intact all day long.

2. Revlon Colorstay Skinny Liquid Eyeliner

This rich, velvet-soft liquid liner glides on like a dream and dries down almost instantly for all-day wear—no transferring or smudging. The skinny, super-fine tip allows for extreme precision.

3. SEILANC Liquid Eyeliner

Featuring a super soft and flexible tip, this super pigmented formula applies like a dream, preventing uneven lines and other mishaps. This liquid liner is suitable for beginners and those wear contact lenses as well.