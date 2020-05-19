Full Coverage Liquid Concealers That Don’t Crease or Cake

Whether you wear alone over your skincare and SPF lotion, or on top of your foundation, concealer is one of those game-changing products that can rescue your face after a sleepless night, during a breakout, and highlight and contour to your angles without using a cakey powder. For those who prefer a full-coverage formula, you know that it can be tough to find a concealer that’s opaque enough to camouflage all of your skincare woes, but lightweight enough to avoid settling into pores and fine lines throughout the day.

Of course, aside from ample concealing power, you also want your formula to last longer than just a couple of hours—whether you sprinkle a setting powder on top or not. Cream concealers often deliver superstar concealing powers, but they often feel heavy, break apart on the skin, or clog your pores. Opting for a weightless liquid concealer allows you to build up the product (and therefore, the coverage level) to your liking without losing the thin consistency that gives it better lasting power and better dependability. Ahead, we’ve lined up some of our favorite high-coverage liquid concealers that won’t leave you looking cakey or overly dry.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Catrice Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer

This full-coverage concealer not only wears for up to twenty-four hours, but it’s also transfer-proof and crease-resistant, allowing you to achieve a flawless complexion without looking cakey and feeling heavy on the skin.

2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup

While this super breathable foundation offers natural coverage, it can be built up to the full level without looking heavy. This formula is great for those with oily and combination skin types.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer

This liquid concealer gives you the highest level of coverage without looking mask-like or crusty on the skin. This formula sets down instantly and stays put for up to twenty-four hours of flawless wear time.