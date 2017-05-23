The 9 Best Lipsticks, According to Makeup Experts

Alright, if you’re as makeup obsessed as we are (and since you’re here, we’ll go ahead and assume that you are), you’re familiar with the age-old quest for the perfect, so-good-you’ll-wear-it-everyday lipstick. And with a billion formulas on the market promising to be that long-lasting, hot red, or a subtle mauve that won’t wash you out, it can be a straight-up bitch to actually find something that lives up to its claims. So to finally end the hunt once in for all, we looked for recommendations from the beauty experts themselves: the makeup wizards behind Reddit’s MakeupAddiction.

In case you don’t already read this sub-Reddit religiously (we may or may not have it bookmarked on all of our devices, tbh), MakeupAddiction is a one-stop thread for insanely in-depth reviews, comprehensive dupe guides, and is basically the answer to any and all of your beauty questions. And considering most of the commenters are either makeup artists or insanely knowledgable fans, we combed through the sub-Reddit to find out what lipsticks we can actually count on, and guys, they’re seriously good. We rounded up the best of the best firey reds that are both hydrating and long lasting, along with deep, creamy scarlets, and warm, peachy nudes (including one that’s only $1.99). But we’ll let the experts tell you themselves, below, with their nine favorite lipsticks that will finally meet your crazy-high standards.