7 Best Lipsticks For Under Masks, Because At Least *You* Know It’s There

There are three types of mask-wearing people: those who shun makeup altogether, those who only apply it to the top half of their face and those who do a full glam no matter what. For the latter, the best lipstick under your mask is one that’s smudge-proof and sweat-proof because you know you’re sweating under that thing right now. But because it’s important to wear one to keep us all safe, we rounded up some of the best lippies that will hold up under your mask and still look bomb when you’re safe to take it off.

Right now, there is mixed messaging about whether wearing makeup under your mask is safe. If makeup gets on your mask, it does become contaminated so you’ll have to wash it well before you re-use it. (Though, you should be washing it anyway.) If you are going to wear makeup, choose waterproof and stay-put products that won’t stain your mask. And because a mask can cause maskne and other skin irritations, play around with long-wearing color on eyes and lips and skip the foundation for really good skin care (and maybe a little concealer if you’d like).

Shop some of our favorite long-wearing lippies, below.

Maybelline SuperStay 24 Liquid Lipstick

When I say this lipstick stays on, it stays on. It’s totally transfer-proof and you’ll want to remove it with an oil-based makeup remover to really get it all off. Each of the 39 shades are gorgeous and wearable.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon

This creamy lip crayon stays up for up to 16 hours but somehow doesn’t feel dry and cakey. There are four limited-edition shades to choose from that happen to be on sale.

Armani Beauty Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick

Choose from 15 bold shades of this matte lipstick that has a thin, comfortable texture. It’s weightless but smudge-resistant.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

This long-wearing favorite comes in a full-coverage—but creamy—matte. Choose from nudes to reds to mauves.

Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip

We had to include this affordable best-seller, which comes in 25+ shades. Sure, it’s a little drying but it needs to be to hold the color the way it does—all day long. Add a lip balm underneath for a creamier feel.

Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick

If you’re a long-wearing lipstick fan who needs a lot of choices, Dose of Colors has them. There are a whopping 42 hues, including nudes for all skin tones.

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain

This one is more of a stain than a long-wearing lipstick but there’s more pigment here than your usual lip stain. Each of the three waterproof shades has a surprisingly soft satin finish.