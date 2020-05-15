11 Organizers That Will Turn Your Lipstick Collection Into a Work of Art

When I actually make time for it, organizing my beauty products induces a very specific kind of satisfaction. For one, I’ve finally made sense of the pile sitting in my living room corner (the usual spot for things I bring home and take forever to actually use). Second, I’m reminded of the “love at first sight” moment I had with certain products and get excited all over again about using them. But perhaps the most gratifying part of this process is knowing that once everything is in its proper place, it’ll look so good. Anyone with a beauty organizer knows what I’m talking about. And if you have any of the best lipstick organizers specifically, it’s basically a Marie Kondo-inspired art piece.

Seeing multiple versions of the same product lined up according to height or color is a neat freak’s dream come to life. It’s also just the responsible thing to do if you’re investing in so many things and want to actually use it all. Lipstick tubes are notorious for rolling under furniture, sinking to the bottom of purses, and getting covered in other makeup. So while any of these lipstick organizers would make for an Instagrammable moment, they’re also practical and space-saving, too. Check out 11 options in a variety of shapes and colors for varying budgets.

V-HANVER Fish Shape Lipstick Organizer

Thick acrylic corners steady this towering lipstick holder for 28 of your favorite colors.

ROWNYEON Lipstick Case

Don’t sacrifice presentation on-the-go. This travel-friendly case can house 70 lip products, all held secure by elastic straps.

hblife Lipstick Holder

Keep 64 lipstick holders in this multidimensional holder, complete with a rotating base and removable dividers so you can switch up presentation.

Hipiwe Vintage Gold Metal Desk Organizer

This sleek glass and metal desk topper can hold a smaller collection of lipsticks that don’t necessarily need their own individual slots.

Lythor Silicone Lipstick Holder

Stick lipsticks, liners and whatever else you want in this 24-slot holder made with scratch-resistant, durable silicone.

PuTwo Lipstick Organizer

What’s not to love about the vintage feel of this organizer, made with thick glass and a beautiful brass metal plating?

Gospire 40 Space Lipstick Holder

This no-frills organizer is tiered so every single one of your lippies can have the spotlight.

Urban Outfitters Acrylic Mega Lipstick Organizer

This one is also tiered, but made with a thicker type of acrylic if that’s the look you’re going for.

MSVMarket Resin Lipstick Organizer

Yes, those are real heather flowers embedded in this 12-slot organizer for traditionally-sized lipstick products.

CURATEDbyIVY Ornate Victorian Style Golden Metal Lipstick Holder

You don’t need a huge lipstick collection to invest in an organizer. This throwback organizer is made for just a couple of your go-tos.

EmCastDesigns Cylinder-Inspired Lipstick Holder

If all of your lipsticks are bullet-shaped, this brightly-colored cylinder is for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.