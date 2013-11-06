10 Amazing Lipsticks for Under $10

One of the best ways to change up your look is with a great lipstick. Whether it’s a nude color that puts a subtle finishing touch on your makeup or you decide to go for a bold, deep red color as the focal point of your look, finding a lipstick (or more than one, because one really isn’t enough) that you can rely on is extremely important. What’s even more crucial, though, is finding a good lipstick that won’t break the bank.

We’re all for splurging on the perfect lipstick if you know what that is, but the drugstore lipsticks are not only good quality, they’re also a good way to test out new colors without spending your Starbucks budget for the week. To help you find the best color for you, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite lipsticks for under $10. Take a look at our picks above then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

