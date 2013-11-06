10 Amazing Lipsticks for Under $10

One of the best ways to change up your look is with a great lipstick. Whether it’s a nude color that puts a subtle finishing touch on your makeup or you decide to go for a bold, deep red color as the focal point of your look, finding a lipstick (or more than one, because one really isn’t enough) that you can rely on is extremely important. What’s even more crucial, though, is finding a good lipstick that won’t break the bank.
We’re all for splurging on the perfect lipstick if you know what that is, but the drugstore lipsticks are not only good quality, they’re also a good way to test out new colors without spending your Starbucks budget for the week. To help you find the best color for you, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite lipsticks for under $10. Take a look at our picks above then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
The One Thing: Jouer Hydrating Lipstick
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Bold Lipstick
How to Find the Perfect Nude Lipstick for You
You need to try these 10 lipsticks under $10!
Tempt from CoverGirl's Lip Perfection Lipcolor is a gorgeous blend of ruby and cherry red, and we can never say no to this color. Plus, we swear by the staying power of this lipstick line.
CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipcolor, $5.99, target.com
Dark Wine from the Silk Finish Lipstick collection by Wet 'n Wild is burgundy meets violet, and the texture is oh so creamy. Costing about $1, this is a buy won't break your bank or disappoint your pout.
Wet 'n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick, $1.11, Amazon.com
On Fire Red from Maybelline's splashy Color Sensational Vivids is an underrated true red that's ready for the all that attention.
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipstick, $7.59, soap.com
Fig Jam is an alluring neutral, natural, or nude lip shade look that works on any skintone, with its light shimmer effect. If you're unsure about wearing lipstick but still want some color, Revlon's Lip Butter will work for you.
Revlon ColorBurst Lip Butter, $7.49, drugstore.com
NYX's Matte Lipsticks are a hidden gem favorite, and Sierra is a subtle orange with edgy elegance. For your drugstore fix of matte lip color, look no further.
NYX Matte Lipstick, $5.99, ulta.com
The smooth texture of Pink Champagne from Black Opal lipsticks is the perfect neutral color, no matter what your skin tone.
Black Opal Lipstick, $6.92, Amazon.com
Lipsticks with a vitamin enriched core are hard to come by, but you can find a wallet-friendly one from L'Oreal's Colour Riche's Anti-Aging Serum. This one is Pucker Up Pink, and we love that it looks good while doing good for our lips.
L'Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick, $3.98, rakuten.com
For all you lovers of dark lips out there, Milani's Color Statement in Black Cherry is a real show stopper, and it'll keep your lips hydrated while you make a statement.
Milani Lipstick, $5.49, milanicosmetics.com
Berry Smooth is just one example of Avon's high quality Totally Kissable products that's perfect for fall. We can't get enough of this line of lipsticks.
Avon Totally Kissable Lipstick, $8.00, avon.com
Anything Kate Moss approved we already love, and her own lipsticks for Rimmel London are no exception. The lipsticks are all identified by numbers, and this hot pink is 20.
Rimmel London Lipstick, $5.99, walgreens.com