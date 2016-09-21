19 Fall Lipstick Colors to Upgrade Your Look On-the-Fly

Sure, nobody’s out there dictating that you have to exclusively wear a dark berry lip once September comes, but corals and bright oranges feel sort of out of place when it’s anything less than 80 degrees out—a.k.a. right now.
What’s that? You think you can’t pull off dark lipstick? Wrong: Dark colors flatter just about every skin tone. Instead of playing it totally safe with a bare face everywhere else, try “Balancing a dark lip with a touch of soft smudgy eyeliner,” says Ashleigh Ciucci, an NYC-based makeup artist who created this amazing lip look for STYLECASTER. And if you’re smear-prone, “Draw around your lips with a clear waxy liner and top with powder to avoid bleeding,” she suggests.
Ahead, the best fall lipstick colors —purples, deep berry reds, and yes, even shades of black—to buy and wear right now.
Revlon Colorstay Overtime Lip Color in Relentless Raisin, $14.16; at Revlon
Revlon
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lips in Lax, $6; at ColourPop
ColourPop
stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24; Sephora
Sephora
Topshop Lips in Inhibition, $12; at Topshop
Topshop
Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick $18, at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Cherry Skies, $6.99; at Ulta
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Macy’s
Macy's
Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon, $7.99; at Target
Target
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Collection Lipstick in Liya, $5.99; at Target
Target
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32; at Sephora
Sephora
The Lip Bar Lipstick in Merlot, $10.90; at Target
Target
Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Sapphire Sired, $7.49; at Ulta
Ulta
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Vampira, $20; at Sephora
Sephora
Lipstick Queen Bête Noire Lipstick in Possessed Intense, $40; at Lipstick Queen
Lipstick Queen
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion, $32; at Macy’s
Macy's
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte, $17; at Ulta
Ulta
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Black Truffle, $26; at Sephora
Sephora
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Beettoot, $26; at Sephora
Sephora
Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Lacquer, $38; at Sephora
Sephora