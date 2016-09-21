19 Fall Lipstick Colors to Upgrade Your Look On-the-Fly

Sure, nobody’s out there dictating that you have to exclusively wear a dark berry lip once September comes, but corals and bright oranges feel sort of out of place when it’s anything less than 80 degrees out—a.k.a. right now.

What’s that? You think you can’t pull off dark lipstick? Wrong: Dark colors flatter just about every skin tone. Instead of playing it totally safe with a bare face everywhere else, try “Balancing a dark lip with a touch of soft smudgy eyeliner,” says Ashleigh Ciucci, an NYC-based makeup artist who created this amazing lip look for STYLECASTER. And if you’re smear-prone, “Draw around your lips with a clear waxy liner and top with powder to avoid bleeding,” she suggests.

Ahead, the best fall lipstick colors —purples, deep berry reds, and yes, even shades of black—to buy and wear right now.