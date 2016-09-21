StyleCaster
19 Fall Lipstick Colors to Upgrade Your Look On-the-Fly

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

Sure, nobody’s out there dictating that you have to exclusively wear a dark berry lip once September comes, but corals and bright oranges feel sort of out of place when it’s anything less than 80 degrees out—a.k.a. right now.

What’s that? You think you can’t pull off dark lipstick? Wrong: Dark colors flatter just about every skin tone. Instead of playing it totally safe with a bare face everywhere else, try “Balancing a dark lip with a touch of soft smudgy eyeliner,” says Ashleigh Ciucci, an NYC-based makeup artist who created this amazing lip look for STYLECASTER. And if you’re smear-prone, “Draw around your lips with a clear waxy liner and top with powder to avoid bleeding,” she suggests.

Ahead, the best fall lipstick colors —purples, deep berry reds, and yes, even shades of black—to buy and wear right now.

 

Revlon Colorstay Overtime Lip Color in Relentless Raisin, $14.16; at Revlon

Photo: Revlon

ColourPop Ultra Matte Lips in Lax, $6; at ColourPop

 

Photo: ColourPop

stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24; Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

Topshop Lips in Inhibition, $12; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick $18, at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Cherry Skies, $6.99; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Macy’s

Photo: Macy's

Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon, $7.99; at Target

Photo: Target

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Collection Lipstick in Liya, $5.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

The Lip Bar Lipstick in Merlot, $10.90; at Target

Photo: Target

Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Sapphire Sired, $7.49; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Vampira, $20; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

Lipstick Queen Bête Noire Lipstick in Possessed Intense, $40; at Lipstick Queen

 

 

Photo: Lipstick Queen

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion, $32; at Macy’s

 

Photo: Macy's

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte, $17; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Black Truffle, $26; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Beettoot, $26; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Lacquer, $38; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

