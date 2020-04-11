These Stylish Lipgloss Organizers Bring Structure to Your Stash

Cosmetics, like clothes, are easy to hoard. Some people collect eyeshadow palettes, others accumulate mascara wands for every lash look and level of volume. Personally, I have a passion for lip products, which I inherited from my mother who always had an array of Revlon in her purse at all times. The upside of having a wardrobe of shades? You never run out of color options to experiment with. The downside? Bullets and tubes take up a lot of space in your beauty drawer. Thankfully there are lipstick and lipgloss organizers to help minimize the clutter.

I don’t even want to think about the state my vanity would be if it weren’t for savvy organizers. There are so many benefits to these structural tools: Not only do they create a designated space for your most beloved possessions, but they also invite you to get fancy with your organization by categorizing your collection by brand, color, formula, etc. Lipstick and lipgloss organizers also come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles, so you can choose the best system for your stash. Here are some of the best models we’ve tracked down so you clear your own clutter.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mordoa Lip Gloss Organizer

If your collection of lip products isn’t completely taking over your bedroom, vanity and bedside table, but it’s still something you’d like on display, Mordoa’s lipgloss organizer is probably your perfect fit. The acrylic makeup case includes 24 individual slots, and if you don’t have enough lip product to fill all the spaces, it’s the perfect setup for makeup brushes, too. Oh, and don’t sweat it if you accidentally knock the thing over: Unlike glass, it’s shatter-proof.

2. hblife Lipstick Holder

A tower of lip products? Yes, please. Hblife’s stack of sticks and tubes is a piece of art (now if only said products came with your purchase). The acrylic display even spins like they do in stores and holds a total of 64 lipsticks, lipgloss, lip liners, etc. The top level has removable dividers, so you can customize your storage space based on your needs.

3. ROWNYEON Lipstick Case

For serious collectors, this lipstick and lipgloss organizer from ROWNYEON is the real deal. The travel case holds up to a whopping 70 products — pens, tubes, bullets, you name it. The products are secured in place with elastic, and a strong zipper keeps everything contained.