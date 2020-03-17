6 Pretty Lip Tints for Just a Splash of Color

While there’s nothing new about lip stains and tints per se, lately formulas have gotten a serious upgrade. The best lip tints of 2020—so far—are soft, hydrating, and comfortable to wear. Whether in matte or shiny finishes, lip tints are unique because once the finish wears off, a pretty flush of color is leftover. It’s an easier way to get long-wearing color without resorting to dry matte lipsticks.

You might think of lip tints and stains as being just your lip color elevated. (Or, as some say, your nipple color.) But they come in just as many hues as regular lipstick. In fact, we’re loving deep berry shades that make it look like you just bit into a blackberry. These aren’t full-coverage lippies, though some are more buildable than others. Lip tints and stains give your pucker a light wash of color that stays for up to 12 hours.

We can’t talk about lip stains without giving props to the Korean beauty just-bitten lip trend. What started in South Korea, as many beauty trends do, has made its way stateside in the past few years. Lip tints are perfect for this gradient lip look. Just apply color to the middle of your lips and lightly blend it out towards the edges. The ultra-pretty finish works with any shade or formula.

In addition to affordable Korean brands, lip tints and stains are available at pretty much every price point. Unlike some other beauty products, price means very little in terms of payoff. Whether you spend $5 or $25, you’ll get a soft flush of color that leaves behind a long-wearing stain. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Wet n Wild Megalast Stained Glass Lip Gloss

In six sultry shades, this lightweight formula looks like a gloss but stays around like a stain.

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint Lipstick

While not super-new, these soft lippies are worth a second look. Available in 10 shades, they looks like a stain but feel like a balm.

The Crème Shop Permanent Popsicle Lip Juice Stain

These transfer-proof stains actually smell like popsicles.

Hard Candy Kiss Long Wear Lip Tint, Don’t Be Jelly

These non-sticky, cushioned lip tints come in eight bold and subtle shades.

Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry Lip Stain

Don’t sleep on these 17 (!) lip stain hues that react to your pH and slightly change color.

Sephora Collection Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint

Fans of these vegan and cruelty-free lip tints love the way they start off glossy and leave behind a long-wearing stain.

