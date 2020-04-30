SPF-Spiked Lip Products to Keep Your Pout Protected From Sun Damage

If you’re a staunch skincare enthusiast, you’re already well aware of just how essential applying your SPF each and every day (regardless of the weather and even if you’ll be indoors most of the day) is for preventing premature signs of aging caused by the sun, and more importantly, preventing skin cancer. While facial sunscreen should most definitely be the final step in your skincare routine, we often forget about protecting our lips. Sure, dry, chapped and peeling lips are anything but desirable, but your lips can also suffer from being exposed to UV rays without a solid shield. In fact, the skin on the lips is actually even more delicate than the skin on our face, making the area extra susceptible to photoaging (i.e. fine lines, loss of color, and reduced volume). To make matters worse, our lips also contain less protective pigment than other parts of the face body, making them extra susceptible to sun damage.

Sure, many lip balms are already infused with SPF 10 or so, but frankly, that doesn’t even come close to cutting it. Like your face, you really want to aim for a product that offers an SPF level of 30 or more. Naturally, you don’t want to slather on your face or body SPF onto your mouth—it won’t penetrate properly and will probably seep into your mouth throughout the day—-but, if you’re like me, you also don’t want to forgo your lipstick in favor of that unsightly, stark white stuff that surfers swear by. The good news? SPF formulas designed exclusively for lips exist, and they’re not chalky, greasy, or glaringly white. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite lip sunscreens that will keep your pout plump and youthful, without competing with your favorite lipstick.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sun Bum SPF 30 Lip Balm 3-Pack

This deluxe three-pack contains a variety of flavors to choose from: mango, lime, and watermelon. Not only do these lightweight balms smell amazing, but they’re also formulated with SPF 30 to keep your lips hydrated, smooth, and protected from sun damage. They’re also infused with hydrating cocoa butter, so they’re an excellent product to help revive dry, chapped lips.

2. Vanicream Lip Protectant Sunscreen

This gentle and fragrance-free lip protectant features SPF 30, along with additional skin-soothing ingredients. The dermatologist-approved formula is great for active days because it’s waterproof for up to eighty minutes. Because this product contains Zinc, it does leave your lips whiter than the other options, but once it dries down, you easily top it with your favorite lipstick or gloss to restore color.

3. COOLA Organic Liplux Tinted Mineral Lip Balm Sunscreen

Looking for a tinted option? Coola’s hydrating mineral SPF 30 lip balm protects your mouth from the sun’s damaging rays, while also giving you a natural-looking wash of color. This organic formula is also infused with Cupuaçu Butter and Mongongo oil to give your lips a surge of moisture and a subtle plumped effect.