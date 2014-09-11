Product Testing: Our Picks for the Best Lip Stains

We’re constantly being asked what our favorite products are since we have the opportunity to play with and test a never-ending amount of beauty products as they pass by our desks. This column gives us the chance to not only tell you what we really thought of each product, but also which ones were the clear favorites in the bunch, so you don’t have to purchase something that isn’t quite right for you.
If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your pout without the hassle of a high maintenance lipstick or the stickiness of a thick gloss, consider lip stains your new best friends. These trusty beauty products will give you a quick touch of long lasting color so that you don’t have to worry about reapplying every 20 minutes – and we’ve found the best lip stains for you.
Though their lightweight texture is perfect for days when you want a wash of color without the feeling of wearing too much product. To bring you a trusty lip stain shopping guide, we tested some of the most buzzed about options out there. Check out all of our picks above and tell us: What’s your favorite lip stain?
More Lip Color From Beauty High:
Product Testing: Top 5 Wine Colored Lipsticks
The Best Lipstick and Lip Gloss Sets For Every Budget
How to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day (No Matter Which Brand You Use)
We tested every lip stain so you could find your favorite!
Top pick: This highly pigmented yet lightweight stain is made to last. It doesn't fade after a meal and though a tiny bit of the pigment and some of the gloss came off after drinking water, there was still a bright, evenly colored pout for hours on end. We were admittedly a little nervous that applying the stain with a finger might be a little messy, but it was fine! The stain went on smoothly, didn’t bleed, and all we needed was a thin layer to coat both of lips.
Laura Mercier Lip Stain, $20, lauramercier.com
While some lip stians can quickly dry out your lips and end up looking dehydrated and cracked, this Moisture Stain from Revlon delivers a huge color payoff and equally as amazing moisture.
Revlon ColorStay Moisture Stain, $9.99, Drugstore.com
If it were possible to liquify Jolly Ranchers and turn them into a lip product, it would look like these bright, perfect for summertime stains. Two drops of this formula make lips super shiny (but not sticky), incredibly soft and give a beautiful wash of color. It’s lightweight, and we enjoyed painting it on with the applicator brush. That said, the aftereffect is subtler than that of other stains. Once the gloss wore off, lips look a tad more tinted than their regular color—just enough so that we weren't able to fool friends into thinking our lips were bare.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar – Stained Gloss, $18, sephora.com
This formula goes on smoothly, dries instantly, and is super lightweight—we actually forgot we were wearing it until we caught a glimpse of ourselves in a store window! It also smells minty, and makes your lips tingle a little when first applied. Plus, the semi-matte formula takes forever to fade, and when it does, it does so evenly, so you won’t have to worry about your lips looking a little weird or discolored at any point in time.
Hourglass Cosmetics Aura Sheer Lip Stain, $26, hourglasscosmetics.com
Top pick: This stuff’s subtle, in a great way. Paint on a few drops of the rosy red tint, and your lips will look lightly flushed, like you’ve just been smooching. This is the perfect daytime stain, especially if you’re not into a really pigmented lip look. It'll give your lips a romantic, rosy, and realistic glow—think of it as a little boost to what nature gave you. Plus, it earns bonus points for being a multi-tasker.
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint rose-Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain, $30, benefitcosmetics.com
If you're a huge fan of lip gloss, but wish it were longer-lasting, this is definitely the way to go. Our lips felt hydrated for hours, and the glossy aspect of this stain (not just the color) took a really long time to wear off. When it finally did, it left behind a lovely, natural looking tint. Also, the flat sponge applicator made defining lips—and applying just the right amount of the formula—incredibly easy.
L’Oreal Colour Caresse Wet Shine Stain, $10, lorealparisusa.com
There are tons of things we loved about this lip stain: the packaging is beyond cool, the two colors it comes in are rich and gorgeous, it sinks in quickly, and dries to a semi-matte finish. So why isn’t this particular stain for us, you ask? When it dried, it left our lips feeling slightly sticky, and its color faded in a nonuniform way.
Urban Decay Lip Envy Lip Stain, $17, urbandecay.com
Top pick: The silky smooth formula goes on easily and kind of dries on your lips as it sets (without drying them out, of course). We love how rich the colors are, and the fact that the finish is glossy but not too glossy. Also the flat, pointy applicator makes it easy to color within your lip lines. Best of all? It won't feather, and a little goes a long way.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Vernis à Lèvres Glossy, $34, yslbeautyus.com
We're big fans of the marker-like applicator—it feels like you're coloring every time you test it out! Also, when worn under a lightly tinted gloss, the color seemed deeper and lasted longer.
CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain, $8, target.com
A stain that dries to a bold, matte finish, this product from Sephora lasts for hours and gives you buildable coverage.
Sephora Collection Rouge Infusion Lip Stain, $14, Sephora.com