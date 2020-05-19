Non-Drying Lip Stains That Last All Day Long

If you can’t stand the feeling of sticky lip gloss on your skin or get frustrated when you see half of your lipstick on your wine glass, you might want to check out lip stains. Lip balms and bare lips are nice and all, but sometimes you want brightly colored lips. Lip stains give you the best of both worlds: The fabulous pop of color you want and a bare-lip feel. Although it sounds aggressive, lip stains just lightly stain your lips. The red, berry or pink stain comes off with a little bit of scrubbing with make-up remover and a pad. The lip stain will at least last throughout the work day, giving you even coverage that doesn’t fade without drying your lips out.

We found the best lip stains for you. Our picks include a lip stain gloss, a marker and a crayon. One produces a matte look, another a natural look and the final produces a slight glossy look. Although they come in different formats, they accomplish the same goal. You’ll have the perfect lip look that would even rival Cherry Blossom’s signature red lips. One of our picks even customizes itself to your lips. There’s a pH within the lip stain that reacts to your lips and changes shades slightly to match itself better to your lips and skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oréal Paris Makeup Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain

With more than 30 shades to choose from, you’ll never get bored. From berry to peach to rouge, L’Oreal Paris has a wide range that’ll satisfy both the wearer who wants a more natural look and the wearer who enjoys wearing the trendiest shade available. These matte lip stains are designed to feel like your lips are bare—not dry. Just how your lips feel normally. The liquid lip stain dries quickly and is applied with L’Oreal’s precision applicator.

2. Revlon Balm Stain

When you put this balm stain on your lips, it comes on smooth like your Chapstick would. The balm, which is made of shea, mango and coconut butter, does wear off after a few hours, but it leaves you with wonderfully stained lips. The lip stain has pH that reacts to your lips, so the lip stain becomes personalized to you. The stain is available in seven shades, including Adore, Honey, Moonlit Pink, Mystic Magenta, Romantic, Smitten and Sweetheart. The shades range from bright pink to dark red.

3. Golden Rose Lip Stain

This lip stain marker from Golden Rose allows you to carefully apply the fast-acting stain precisely with the chisel tip. The color sets in fast with a natural finish, instead of a matte finish. You’ll get a boost from the Vitamin E and Aloe Vera in the stain. Golden Rose claims this stain is kiss- and smudge-proof and will make it through meals intact. There are five shades to choose from, including Cherry and Mulberry.