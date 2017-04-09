StyleCaster
The 15 Best Lip Scrubs for Insanely Smooth, Soft Lips

Raise your hand if you’re finally ready to say goodbye to cold weather and bask in the sunshine of spring (but only with SPF, of course). We’re going to assume you all raised your hands, because if you’re anything like us, you’re more than eager to ditch the beauty struggles of winter, like dry, wind-burned skin, staticky hat hair, and, our least favorite of them all, chapped, flaky lips. And though we’re sure you just *love* slathering on dozens of lip balms without actually getting soft, flake-free lips, we’d like to instead introduce you to your new holy grail beauty product: hydrating lip scrubs.

Since your lips don’t have oil glands (whaa? Yup), they’re extra susceptible dryness and cracking, not only from a few gusts of wind, but also from lip licking and mouth breathing. Which is why we’re so obsessed with moisturizing lip scrubs, which not only help get rid of the flakes, but also re-hydrate your damaged skin barrier. We’re talking scrubs packed with a mix of natural exfoliators, like sugar, walnut shells, and sea salt, and soothing moisturizers, like honey extract, sweet almond oil, and argan oil. Basically, your life is severely less awesome if you’re not already using one of these scrubs.

So we rounded up our 15 favorite—and cutest!—lip scrubs that are housed in tiny jars, lipstick bullets, and even portable pencils, so you’ve have pretty much no reason not to slip one of these suckers in your bag today. Click through to find your new favorite, and get ready to kiss those dry, flaky lips goodbye. Literally.

1 of 15
French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish
French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish

French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish, $15; at Catbird

Photo: French Girl Organics
29 First Crush Lip Scrub
29 First Crush Lip Scrub

29 First Crush Lip Scrub, $10; at Target

Photo: 29
TonyMoly Kiss Kiss Lip Scrub
TonyMoly Kiss Kiss Lip Scrub

TonyMoly Kiss Kiss Lip Scrub, $10; at TonyMoly

Photo: TonyMoly
Sephora Collection Lip Scrub
Sephora Collection Lip Scrub

Sephora Collection Lip Scrub in Honey, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Lush Chocolate Lip Scrub
Lush Chocolate Lip Scrub

Lush Chocolate Lip Scrub, $9.95; at Lush

Photo: Lush
Kari Gran Lip Scrub
Kari Gran Lip Scrub

Kari Gran Lip Scrub, $16; at Kari Gran

Photo: Kari Gran
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub

Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub, $10; at Milani

Photo: Milani
Tarte Lip Facial Lip Scrub
Tarte Lip Facial Lip Scrub

Tarte Lip Facial Lip Scrub, $16; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Dior Lip Sugar Scrub
Dior Lip Sugar Scrub

Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, $33; at Dior

Photo: Dior
Bite Beauty Agave Sugar Lip Scrub
Bite Beauty Agave Sugar Lip Scrub

Bite Beauty Agave Sugar Lip Scrub, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
GlamGlow Poutmud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment
GlamGlow Poutmud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment

GlamGlow Poutmud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment, $24; at GlamGlow

Photo: GlamGlow
Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub
Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub

Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub, $18; at Bliss

Photo: Bliss
Givenchy Beauty Mister Lip Scrub
Givenchy Beauty Mister Lip Scrub

Givenchy Beauty Mister Lip Scrub, $31; at Barneys New York

Photo: Givenchy
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, $24; at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
E.l.f. Lip Exfoliator
E.l.f. Lip Exfoliator

E.l.f. Lip Exfoliator, $3; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.

