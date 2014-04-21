The Best Lip Primers to Keep Your Color in Place

Lipstick is probably our favorite item of makeup to experiment with. Between the crazy amount of colors available and a new formula being created what seems like every few weeks, we can barely get out hands on the lip color fast enough. One thing that comes along with testing out lipsticks day in and day out, though? The need for a good primer.

Any girl who is a regular lipstick queen knows that staying power counts just as much as the color does, and using a good primer can give almost any lipstick the ability to stay on your lips for hours on end. Use primers to prevent feathering, fading, and bleeding, and give your lips some good moisture underneath the color. We’ve pulled together some of our lip primers above so you can have lips that look amazing 24/7!

