The Best Lip Primers to Keep Your Color in Place

Lipstick is probably our favorite item of makeup to experiment with. Between the crazy amount of colors available and a new formula being created what seems like every few weeks, we can barely get out hands on the lip color fast enough. One thing that comes along with testing out lipsticks day in and day out, though? The need for a good primer.
Any girl who is a regular lipstick queen knows that staying power counts just as much as the color does, and using a good primer can give almost any lipstick the ability to stay on your lips for hours on end. Use primers to prevent feathering, fading, and bleeding, and give your lips some good moisture underneath the color. We’ve pulled together some of our lip primers above so you can have lips that look amazing 24/7!
More From Beauty High:
15 Things That Change Once You Start Wearing Lipstick Full Time
Matte Pink Lipstick: Choosing the Best Shade for You
Lipstick Colors: 8 Shades You Should Try This Season
Don't take a chance on fading, feathering lipstick! Use these amazing lip primers to keep things in place for hours on end.
The silky cream formula of this primer smoothes, fills in lines and makes for a solid foundation for your boldest lip color.
Becca Lip Perfecting Primer, $24, Sephora.com
This primer moisturizes while it sets up your lips for mega color, and we particularly love the built-in sharpener that comes with the pencil for precise application every time.
Bite Beauty Line & Define Lip Primer, $22, Sephora.com
Apply this primer as simply as a lip gloss, then let it dry before you apply color for the best look possible.
Cargo HD Picture Perfect Lip Primer, $19, Nordstrom.com
This spackle primer works to keep your lipstick color from fading or feathering throughout the day, giving you major peace of mind.
Laura Geller Lip Spackle, $25, Beauty.com
With one end that primes and one end that plumps, this is one lip product that we never leave home without.
e.l.f. Studio Lip Primer & Plumper, $3, eyeslipsface.com
When you know you're going to be needing your lipstick to look perfect for hours on end, start with this primer from MAC that helps to smooth out lines and moisturize your lips.
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Lip, $16, Nordstrom.com
Besides just keeping your lip color in place, this primer works to make an even canvas for the lipstick, meaning the color will really pop.
NYX Cosmetics Lip Pimer, $6.99, Ulta.com
No bleeding, creasing, or feathering will be happening when you start your lip color off with this primer from Too Faced.
Too Faced Lip Insurance Lip Primer, $19, Sephora.com