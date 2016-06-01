9 Legit Lip Plumpers That Actually Get the Job Done

At some particularly impressionable point during my adolescence, a trashy magazine told me that men prefer lush, full lips on women because their subconscious mind affiliates big lips with … a vagina. I’m unable to dig up any actual scientific research on this subject in particular, which is a useful argument for why I have such a hard time throwing out old magazines.

But there have been real studies suggesting that women with plump lips are more desirable to men because, when balanced with larger eyes and a small nose, what you get is symmetry. Symmetry is associated with “strong mating potential.” Men want to mate. Men are weird. End of story.

Well, not quite: Women everywhere have been in hot pursuit of enhanced lips since long before scientists concluded that it’s all based in evolutionary psychology. Why? Unclear. But when you consider the fact that Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson regularly top off lists of celebrity women that other straight women agree are, like, really hot, there’s definitely something to it. (Kylie Jenner’s unnaturally large lips, on the other hand, are a whole other ball game that may eventually be a cautionary tale.)

Whichever way you spin it—there’s a case for evolution as well as a case for finding it appealing on others and wanting it yourself—plump lips can be a good thing within reason. But the quest to achieve that fullness doesn’t necessarily mean you should make a beeline to the derm for a syringe full of Restylane (unless you want to, of course). The best lip plumpers have gotten even better recently thanks to their high demand, and a good one can be game-changing for those who’d like to trade in their smaller lips for a slightly bigger pair. No shame.