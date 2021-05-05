Moisturizing Lip Oils That’ll Convince You to Say Goodbye to Lip Gloss Forever

So that 2000s aesthetic is coming back full force—complete with glossy lips. Except this time, it isn’t lip gloss that’s doing the glossy. If you lived through the lip gloss craze like I did, you’ll remember your lips sticking together like fruit or sweet-tasting glue. That’s how lip oil differs—the texture is a game-changer. The best lip oils are actually hydrating, so your lips will look plum and shiny, instead of cracked.

These lip oils are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and moisturizing plant-based oils, so you can feel confident about swiping this oil over your lips. Some boast fun flavors, too, so you can get some of that lip gloss nostalgia without any of the stickiness. There are even a few hypoallergenic oils for people with sensitive lips, ensuring that you can get in on the fun without any discomfort.

We rounded up six options that are totally worth adding to your cart. We’ve got sheer options for those who want the original 2000s look and tinted lip oils for makeup enthusiasts who want to look a little bit more modern. There are plenty of cool colors to browse. One even received a popular celeb’s approval, so you should keep your eyes peeled for that on our list below.

Scroll to shop the six lip oils that you should add to your rotation.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Lip Treatment by Hanalei The lip oil boasts pure kukui nut oil and shea butter, which is extremely hydrating and moisturizing. It includes antioxidants, which will help protect your lips from free radicals. There are more than five different tints, too, if you want something more colorful than clear. Lip Treatment by Hanalei $15.00 buy it

2. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil This creamy lip oil is definitely worth adding to your rotation. It contains almond, rosehip and jojoba oil, so it’ll go on smooth and creamy. Plus, the sheer shades are worth bragging about. There’s sheer, sheer berry, sheer lavender, sheer blush and even sheer sky blue. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP… $3.69 buy it

3. HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: PhD HYBRID LIP OIL STAIN Sometimes lip oil can feel, well, a little too lip oil-y. If you find that your oil is disappearing hours after applying, you should try out this hybrid. You’ll get that glossy look, but as the day goes on it’ll turn into a statement-making lip stain. The stain will be affected by your pH and is made out of plant-based ingredients. There are five shades to browse. HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: PhD… $24.00 buy it

4. Ruby Kisses Hydrating Lip Oil Clear Say goodbye to chapped lips with this lip oil. It’ll reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to antioxidants and amino acids. But this oil won’t just slip off your lips, it sinks in and helps you stay moisturized all day long. You get three lip oils with this set. Ruby Kisses Hydrating Lip Oil Clear $5.40 buy it

5. NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil This lip oil goes on silky, rather than sticky. It has just the hint of a tint to it, so you can wear this everyday with any beauty look and any outfit in your closet. Packed with Vitamin A, C and E, this nourishing oil comes in appleberry, applecoco, applemint, and appletea. NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil $12.00 buy it