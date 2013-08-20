The Best Lip Liners On the Market

For a while there, we led a lip liner-less life. We’d written it off as an error of the ’90s, an obvious mistake that then found its way into grandma costumes and clown makeovers. We bid it adieu and had no regrets.
But then! As with everything ’90s-centric, lip liner’s back in a big way, and reformulated so nicely that we’re just about ready to forgive it all its past wrongdoings. The thing that really got us on board was taking it a step further and filling in lips, rather than just lining them the old, standard way. Top with a balm or clear gloss to play up its color, or go with a slightly different lipstick hue for subtle, multidimensional levels. Best of all, lip liner is great when you’re looking for long-lasting color (but don’t want to risk dehydrated lips from super long-lasting formulas), because it’s in its nature to stick. With all that in mind, it’s in our nature to love. Here, our very favorite lip liners.
The best lipliners on the market. Period.
Too Faced recently released these new lip liners, and we've never met a creamier bunch. With one shade for each color family, they're so saturated, lipstick is almost an afterthought.
Too Faced Perfect Lips Lip Liner, $17, Sephora
Nyx's lip liner has over 500 rave reviews on Ulta, and coming in at just under $4, we're thinking of buying one for every quickly disappearing lip color we own.
Nyx Cosmetics Slim Lip Pencil, $3.49, Ulta
It can be tough finding the right lip liner to match your lipstick, and DuWop knows it. Line just outside of lips for an invisible barrier that means bleeding color isn't an option.
DuWop Cosmetics Reverse Lip Liner, $22.09, Soap.com
Chanel's is the Rolls Royce of lip liners, and for good reason. It's blendability and long-lasting quality are well worth the hefty price tag.
Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer, $29, Nordstrom
Clinique's version is a great mid-price liner, and they've seriously perfected their nudes. It's a no-frills choice, but gets the job done well (and that's what counts most).
Clinique Quickliner for Lips, $15, Sephora
Sometimes, you just need your lip liner to be waterproof. Make Up For Ever just understands what we need.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil, $19, Sephora
Rimmel's lip products have been stepping up their game lately, and their lip liner is no exception--it's an easy classic.
Rimmel London 1000 Kisses Lip Liner, $4.05, Soap.com
Urban Decay's 24/7 eyeliners are insanely popular for their lasting power, and their lip liners uphold the brand's good name.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $19, Sephora
It's rare that a product's brush is actually high quality, but the one accompanying Hourglass's smooth, flat-topped lip liner definitely feels like it. Also nice: We can't lose it if they're connected!
Hourglass Trace Lip Liner, $28, Sephora
The lip liner for every woman, MAC's famous Spice liner looks good on most everyone as the elusive "my lips, but better" choice.
MAC Lip Pencil, $15, Nordstrom
